Gallia returns to orange, joining Meigs… Latest case data in Gallia, Mason, Meigs

OHIO VALLEY — Gallia County returned to the “orange” level two advisory, joining Meigs County, on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System on Thursday.

Gallia County reported a total of 15 cases over the past two week, a total of 50.17 cases per 100,000 population for that time span. Gallia County met two of the seven indicators, the one for new cases per capita and the one for non-congregate cases.

Meigs County reported a total of 20 cases over the past two weeks, a total of 87.31 cases per 100,000 population for that time frame. Meigs County met the same two indicators as Gallia County.

Indicators not met by either of the counties were new case increase, emergency department visits, outpatient visits, hospital admissions, and ICU bed occupancy.

No new cases were reported in Gallia County on Thursday, according to the Ohio Department of Health (ODH).

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported two additional cases of COVID-19 in Mason County on Thursday.

Updates from the Meigs County Health Department are reported on Monday and Friday.

Here is a closer look at COVID-19 cases in the region:

Gallia County

ODH reported a total of 2,350 cases of COVID-19 (since March 2020) in Gallia County as part of Thursday’s update, the same as Wednesday.

ODH has reported a total of 48 deaths, 145 hospitalizations, and 2,258 presumed recovered individuals (one new) as of Thursday.

Age ranges for the 2,350 total cases reported by ODH on Thursday are as follows:

0-19 — 303 cases (2 hospitalizations)

20-29 — 385 cases (6 hospitalizations)

30-39 — 313 cases (3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 336 cases (8 hospitalizations, 1 death)

50-59 — 352 cases (15 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

60-69 — 298 cases (30 hospitalizations, 8 deaths)

70-79 — 205 cases (41 hospitalizations, 12 deaths)

80-plus — 158 cases (40 hospitalizations, 24 deaths)

Gallia County is currently “orange” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System map after meeting two of the seven indicators.

Meigs County

The Meigs County Health Department reported 13 active cases and 1,494 total cases (1,336 confirmed, 158 probable) since April 2020, as part of Wednesday’s update.

There have been a total of 39 deaths, 1,445 recovered cases, and 84 hospitalizations since April 2020.

Age ranges for the 1,494 Meigs County cases, as of Wednesday, were as follows:

0-9 — 56 cases

10-19 — 140 cases (1 hospitalization)

20-29 — 215 cases (1 hospitalization)

30-39 — 183 cases (3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 217 cases (6 hospitalizations)

50-59 — 223 cases (8 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 211 cases (22 hospitalizations, 6 deaths)

70-79 — 156 cases (26 hospitalizations, 14 deaths)

80-89 — 65 cases (11 hospitalizations, 16 deaths)

90-99 — 29 cases (6 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

100-109 — 2 cases (1 hospitalization)

Future updates will be provided on Monday and Friday each week.

To date, the Meigs County Health Department has administered 2,290 first doses of COVID-19 vaccinations and 1,961 second doses for a total of 4,251 vaccinations. Of the vaccines given by the health department, 2,389 were Moderna, 1,768 were Pfizer, and 94 were Johnson & Johnson. This does not include vaccinations by other agencies or pharmacies.

Free COVID-19 vaccinations are available by appointment Monday through Friday at the Meigs County Health Department. Appointment and vaccine availability can be made at www.meigs-health.com or for those who do not have internet access may contact the health department for assistance at 740-992-6626.

For more data and information on the cases in Meigs County visit https://www.meigs-health.com/covid-19/ .

Meigs County is “orange” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System after meeting two of the seven indicators.

Mason County

DHHR reported 1,994 total cases (since March 2020) for Mason County in the 10 a.m. update on Thursday, two more than Wednesday. Of those, 1,943 are confirmed cases and 51 are probable cases. DHHR has reported 36 deaths in Mason County.

Case numbers per age group reported by DHHR are as follows:

0-9 — 44 cases (plus 3 probable cases)

10-19 — 186 cases (plus 3 probable cases)

20-29 — 340 cases (plus 10 probable cases, 1 new case)

30-39 — 320 cases (plus 10 probable cases)

40-49 — 281 cases (plus 10 probable cases)

50-59 — 286 cases (plus 3 probable cases, 2 deaths, 1 new case)

60-69 — 255 cases (plus 5 probable cases, 7 deaths)

70-plus — 231 cases (plus 7 probable cases, 27 deaths)

On Thursday, Mason County was designated as “green” on the West Virginia County Alert System map. Mason County’s latest infection rate was 3.77 on Thursday with a 0.58 percent positivity rate. Surrounding counties are green and orange.

Ohio

ODH reported a 24-hour change of 1,387 new cases on Thursday (21-day average of 1,524), bringing Ohio’s overall case count since the beginning of the pandemic to 1,080,121 cases. There were 127 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 118) and 15 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 14). On Thursday, zero deaths were reported (since Tuesday), with a 21-day average of 20 deaths. As announced earlier this year, ODH will only be reporting deaths approximately twice per week, those updates have typically been made on Tuesday and Friday.

Ohio’s cases per 100,000 population for the past two weeks fell to 140.2 on Thursday, down from 155.6 last week. This number is updated each Thursday.

As of Thursday, a total of 4,786,481 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been given in Ohio, which is 40.95 percent of the population. A total of 4,004,082 people, 34.25 percent of the population, are fully vaccinated. Scheduling a vaccine in Ohio can be completed on the website gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov or for assistance in scheduling call 833-4-ASK-ODH (833-427-5634).

West Virginia

As of the 10 a.m. update on Thursday, DHHR is reporting a total of 155,341 cases with 2,713 deaths. There was an increase of 385 cases from Wednesday and eight new deaths. The daily positivity rate in the state was 3.65 percent. There are 7,180 currently active cases in the state.

DHHR recently reported 793,066 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to residents of West Virginia. So far, 655,319 people have been fully vaccinated. Gov. Justice urges all residents to pre-register for a vaccine appointment on vaccine.wv.gov.

Sarah Hawley and Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham contributed to this story.

Latest case data in Gallia, Mason, Meigs