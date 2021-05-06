O’Brien Garden Music Series begins Saturday

POMEROY, Ohio — Live music returns to Pomeroy, Ohio this Saturday with the beginning of the O’Brien Gardens Music Series.

The Pomeroy Merchants Association, Farmers Bank, and private donors are sponsoring the new music series in downtown Pomeroy during the spring and summer months.

Using the O’Brien Gardens mini park as its setting, live music will be performed as part of the O’Brien Gardens Music Series two Saturdays per month beginning May 8th though mid-September.

The outdoor concerts will be free to the public and will feature a variety of local musicians and bands. All performances will be held 2-4 p.m. and will follow required social distancing guidelines. Food and beverages are available from local restaurants for carry in or delivery.

The first performance will feature Nick Michael and the Susan Page Orchestra on May 8, from 2-4 p.m., followed by Laurie Mae Hoover on May 22. Other musicians set to perform in the series include: Cee-Cee Miller, Terra Soul, Brent Patterson, Next Level, Jake Dunn, Chad Dodson, Kyan Edwards, and Bretton Lee Casto.

Information and photos courtesy of Brent Patterson.

Nick Michael and the Susan Page Orchestra. Brent Patterson Laurie Mae Hoover Cee-Cee Miller Bretton Lee Casto Kyan Edwards Pictured is Next Level performing at Racine's Party in the Park. The group will be featured at an upcoming O'Brien Gardens Music Series concert.

