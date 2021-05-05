Meigs Farmers’ Market opens for the season

· For a schedule of weekly demonstrations and events, visit their website, meigscountyfarmersmarket.com or stop by the Meigs County Farmers Market booth.

· Masks, hand sanitizer, and hand washing stations are available at the market.

· The Meigs County Farmers Market is held every Saturday through October 30 from 10a.m. to 1 p.m.

POMEROY — A warm, spring morning greeted shoppers for the opening day of the 2021 Meigs County Farmers’ Market.

Located on the levee in historic Pomeroy, Ohio, this market is representative of the dedication to farming in the Ohio Valley, and of the talented artisan and craftsmen who reside there.

New vendors and artisans joined with market veterans on Saturday to offer a wide variety of products. As guests strolled through the market, local artist Brent Patterson provided live music on the adjacent gazebo.

“It was a breath of fresh air, after the winter and everything that has been happening around us, to all be together on this spring morning, it is truly a joy,” said Market Director Stephanie Rife.

Whether you were looking for plants and flowers, or something for your home, the market offered a wide variety. Honey, handmade jellies, cookies, breads, and pies tempted shopper’s palates, and jewelry, handmade soaps, and candles offered a personal touch.

Children were welcomed back with free craft making at the Kid’s Korner booth. Each week children can participate in hands on educational crafts “to keep or to share with someone you love that needs a smile” according to Child Event Coordinator Jessica Broderick. Kid’s Korner averaged 50-75 kids each during the 2020 season.

The Donation Station received some much-needed infrastructure in the way of scales, collapsible crates, and a canopy courtesy of a donation from Creating Healthy Communities. As reported in a previous article, at the Donation Station, people may buy produce or donate money to purchase it. Market farmers also donate to the station. The produce goes to local food pantries which would not otherwise have fresh produce to offer. In 2020, 6,000 pounds of fresh food was donated at the station.

Demonstrations are held each Saturday that include cooking for adults and kids, gardening, and history. The first of these begins Saturday with Winding Trails Garden Club hosting a plant exchange. The purpose of the exchange is to share extra plants with other gardeners, and to encourage new gardeners with free plants and advice on their planting and care. The philosophy of the plant exchange is “bring a plant, take a plant, or if you don’t have any to bring, you are welcome to take one anyway.”

The garden club will also offer a fairy garden demonstration at 11 a.m. Learn the dos and don’ts of planting and caring for your garden, and return later in the season for an opportunity to make your own.

The Meigs County Market Board encourages community participation. Whether you are a vendor, artisan, volunteer, or sponsor, there is something for everyone who wants to be part of the market.

“There is so much potential for everyone to be involved in market activities,” Rife said. “This is about bringing our community together, to support local business, give young entrepreneurs an opportunity, and find ways to encourage healthy food choices and help those with food insecurities.”

She said people who haven’t been to the market don’t know what they are missing, “It’s a great way to spend Saturday morning with family and friends, and to make new friends. There is something different going on each week.”



The Meigs County Farmers' Market opened for the season this past Saturday. Numerous vendors take part in the Meigs County Farmers' Market each week. Brent Patterson provided live music during Saturday's opening day at the market. Mary Musser and Jessica Broderick help with the Kid's Korner activities at the market. Yankee Street Farms is among the vendors at the market this year. Lindsay Barnhart and Caitlin Cotterill help customers at Mitch's Produce stand at the market.

By Lorna Hart Special to OVP