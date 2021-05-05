Meigs Local sets 2021-22 school calendar

ROCKSPRINGS —Students in the Meigs Local School District will begin the 2021-22 school year on Sept. 7, the day after Labor Day.

The Meigs Local Board of Education approved the 2021-22 school year calendar during the recent board meeting. The 2020-21 school year also began after Labor Day.

Supt. Scot Gheen explained that the teacher’s union is presented three calendar options each year by the calendar committee which is comprised of administration and teacher representatives. The top voted on calendar is then presented to the board for approval.

Gheen added that the calendar provides for better planning and preparation to start the school year, as well as extra time to deal with any left over COVID-19 concerns.

Gheen stated that the district is also awaiting guidance from the Ohio Department of Health, Governor’s Office and the Ohio Department of Education.

Staff will begin the school year on Aug. 23, with teacher work days from Aug. 23-Sept. 3.

In addition to the Sept. 7 start date, the 2021-22 school calendar includes Thanksgiving break from Nov. 24-29 (Wednesday-Monday), Christmas/New Year’s break from Dec. 20-31 (last day before break is Dec. 17; return to school on Jan. 3). Students will also have a spring break (Thursday-Monday) around the Easter holiday with no school from April 14-28. The last day of school for the 2021-22 school year — as well as graduation — is set for May 27, 2022.

In personnel matters, the board,

Approved to re-hire the following certified personnel on one-year contracts for the 2021-2022 school year: Howard Dave Barr, Jacob Dunn, Justin May, Sarah McCann, Jon Sargent, Sam Young, Noel Jeffers, Calee Pickens, Julie Abbott, Hayley Aanestad, Mattie Carroll, Linzie Causey, Jaymee Cremeens, Jenna Cundiff, Rebecca Houck, Heidi Mullins, Randy Page, Lindsay Patterson, Janae Cundiff, Megan McAllister, Jesse McKendree, and Jessica Sokkarie.

Approved to re-hire the following certified personnel on three-year contracts commencing the 2021-2022 school year: Ryan Chapman, David Tennant, Hannah Miller, Danielle Eberts, Mark Griffin and Madison Mace.

Approved to re-hire the following certified personnel on five-year contracts commencing the 2021-2022 school year: Richard Borders, Lindsey Doudna, Tracy Richie, Amie Buffington, Carrie Chancey, Kelly Drummer, Kellie Triplett, Nikki Lambert, Courtney Irvin, Richelle Jose’, Denise Russo, Lindsay Smith and Katie Steedman.

Accepted the resignation of Ron Hill, Meigs High School Teacher, for retirement purposes, effective the end of the 2020-2021 school year.

Accepted the resignation of Julie Randolph, Meigs Middle School Math Teacher, for retirement purposes.

Accepted the resignation of Helen Hemsley, Bus Driver, for retirement purposes.

Approved to hire Richelle Jose’ as Spanish National Honor Society Advisor for the 2020-2021 school year, retroactive to the beginning of the school year.

Approved to rehire Carmen Manuel, Middle School Seventh Grade Science Teacher, on a one-year contract as per the MLTA retire/rehire negotiated agreement provision.

Approved to non-renew all 2020-2021 supplemental contracts effective the conclusion of the 2020-2021 school year.

In other business, the board,

Approved issuing payment for the payoff amount of the Unvoted Notes with Farmers Bank.

Accepted ESSER II grant and establish Fund. Period of availability is March 13, 2020, to September 30, 2023.

Approved a transfer of funds per the recommendation of MHS Principal, Travis Abbott, from Class of 2021 to Class of 2022.

Approved a three-year contract with Asset Control Solutions for district inventory.

Approved a change order due to the current status of raw material situation within Polyurethane Industry for the track re-surfacing with Heiberger Paving, Inc.

Approved to establish the Meigs High School UNICEF UNITE Club under the direction of Amy Perrin and create Fund.

Approved an agreement with Smartsheet for Human Resource Management and other disciplines.

Approved a transfer of funds per the recommendation of Scot Gheen, Superintendent.

Approved the “Standard Form of Agreement Between Owner and Construction Manager as Contractor” for the Energy Services Project.

Approved to establish GRF COVID Fund and SCC to assist in tracking expenses that qualify for ESSER II and ESSER III expenditure criteria.

Approved the financial report and bills for the month of March 2021 as submitted.

Approved revised permanent appropriations.

Approved the purchase of four new speakers for the HS Football Field from C.A. House in Parkersburg, W.Va.

Set Wednesday, May 12, at the Central Office, at 6:30 p.m., for the next regular meeting of the Meigs Local Board of Education.