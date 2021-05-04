OWDA funding awarded for Rutland sewer project

MEIGS COUNTY — The Ohio Water Development Authority (OWDA) awarded $8.1 million through low interest loans and grants to Ohio communities to improve wastewater and drinking water infrastructure and make water quality improvements for Ohioans. For the month of April, the Authority funded 11 projects that will replace aging infrastructure, extend service areas, and improve sewer and sewage treatment collection systems. The 11 awarded projects received an interest rate ranging from 0.50 percent to 1.54 percent.

Among the funding awarded was a $652,275 loan for the Meigs County Water and Sewer District sewer project in the village of Rutland.

For April 2021, the following Ohio communities are receiving funding from OWDA’s Fresh Water Loan Program:

· Meigs County is receiving $652,275 at 0.75% for 30 years for the construction of 5,300 feet of sanitary service line, installation of 253 septic tanks with effluent pumps to replace failing grinder pumps, and construction of wastewater treatment plant improvements, clarification upgrades, and disinfection upgrades.

· The Village of Archbold in Fulton County is receiving $1,354,725 at 0.85% for 10 years for the construction of a 200,000 gallon water storage tank to replace the existing tank, which has exceeded its useful life.

· The Village of Byesville in Guernsey County is receiving $150,525 at 1.35% for engineering services during construction of 11,200 feet of force main along S.R. 821 to extend service to the Guernsey Power Station.

· The City of Huron in Erie County is receiving $914,213.44 at 1.35% for 20 years for the construction of 6,700 feet of waterline along Berlin Road to replace aging waterlines and eliminate dead ends.

· Montgomery County is receiving $1,555,000 at 1.35% for 20 years for the rehabilitation of the 2MG elevated water storage tank in the City of Centerville to extend its useful life.

· Montgomery County is receiving $150,000 at 1.35% for 20 years for construction of 2,200 feet of waterline along Cynthia Lane to replace aging waterlines.

· Montgomery County is receiving $316,402 at 1.35% for 20 years for the construction of 5,500 feet of waterline along Guenther Road and Schroeder Road to replace aging waterlines.

· Northwestern Water & Sewer District is receiving $1,009,007 at 1.35% for 20 years for construction of 550 feet of sanitary sewer and rehabilitation of an additional 1,300 feet using cured-in-place lining to address aging sewers in the Village of Weston.

· The City of Springfield in Clark County is receiving $1,075,000 at 1.54% for 30 years for the construction of 4,400 feet of waterline along Mt. Joy Street to replace aging waterlines.

· The Village of Windham in Portage County is receiving $275,850.64 at 0.50% for 20 years for the construction of 800 feet of waterline along Center Street to replace aging waterlines.

For April 2021, the following Ohio communities are receiving funding from OWDA’s Un-Sewered Area Assistance Fund:

· The City of Nelsonville in Athens County is receiving a grant of $750,000 for the construction of a 1.2 MGD oxidation ditch wastewater treatment plant to provide service to the City of Nelsonville, Village of Buchtel, Village of Murray City, and unincorporated areas of Hocking County to replace 50 failing on-lot systems.

The State of Ohio created the OWDA to provide funding for construction of public water and wastewater infrastructure in Ohio. Since its creation in 1968, OWDA has pursued borrowing that assure the OWDA the lowest cost of funds in order to maintain low borrowing rates for the local governments of Ohio. These low borrowing rates allow local governments to construct necessary water and sewer improvements while minimizing the impact to user charges.

More information about OWDA’s financing programs is available at owda.org.

Information provided by OWDA.