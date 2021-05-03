20 additional COVID-19 cases reported… Latest case data in Gallia, Mason, Meigs

OHIO VALLEY — A total of 20 additional COVID-19 cases were reported over the weekend in the Ohio Valley Publishing area.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported 10 additional cases of COVID-19 on Monday in Mason County.

Seven additional COVID-19 cases were reported by the Ohio Department of Health in Gallia County as part of Monday’s update.

The Meigs County Health Department reported three additional cases of COVID-19 as part of Monday’s update.

Here is a closer look at COVID-19 cases in the region:

Gallia County

ODH reported a total of 2,351 cases of COVID-19 (since March 2020) in Gallia County as part of Monday’s update, seven more than on Friday.

ODH has reported a total of 48 deaths, 145 hospitalizations, and 2,255 presumed recovered individuals as of Monday.

Age ranges for the 2,351 total cases reported by ODH on Friday are as follows:

0-19 — 301 cases (2 hospitalizations)

20-29 — 385 cases (6 hospitalizations)

30-39 — 315 cases (2 new cases, 3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 336 cases (8 hospitalizations, 1 death)

50-59 — 352 cases (1 new case, 15 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

60-69 — 299 cases (1 new case, 30 hospitalizations, 8 deaths)

70-79 — 205 cases (2 new cases, 41 hospitalizations, 12 deaths)

80-plus — 158 cases (1 new case, 40 hospitalizations, 24 deaths)

Gallia County is currently “yellow” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System map after meeting one of the seven indicators.

Meigs County

The Meigs County Health Department reported three additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 as part of Monday’s update.

There are currently 14 active cases and 1,492 total cases (1,335 confirmed, 157 probable) since April 2020.

There have been a total of 39 deaths, 1,442 recovered cases (eight new), and 84 hospitalizations since April 2020.

Age ranges for the 1,492 Meigs County cases, as of Monday, were as follows:

0-9 — 56 cases

10-19 — 140 cases (1 hospitalization)

20-29 — 215 cases (1 new case, 1 hospitalization)

30-39 — 183 cases (3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 216 cases (6 hospitalizations)

50-59 — 222 cases (1 new case, 8 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 211 cases (1 new case, 22 hospitalizations, 6 deaths)

70-79 — 156 cases (26 hospitalizations, 14 deaths)

80-89 — 65 cases (11 hospitalizations, 16 deaths)

90-99 — 29 cases (6 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

100-109 — 2 cases (1 hospitalization)

To date, the Meigs County Health Department has administered 2,290 first doses of COVID-19 vaccinations and 1,961 second doses for a total of 4,251 vaccinations. Of the vaccines given by the health department, 2,389 were Moderna, 1,768 were Pfizer, and 94 were Johnson & Johnson. This does not include vaccinations by other agencies or pharmacies.

Free COVID-19 vaccinations are available by appointment Monday through Friday at the Meigs County Health Department. Appointment and vaccine availability can be made at www.meigs-health.com or for those who do not have internet access may contact the health department for assistance at 740-992-6626.

For more data and information on the cases in Meigs County visit https://www.meigs-health.com/covid-19/ .

Meigs County is “orange” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System after meeting two of the seven indicators.

Mason County

DHHR reported 1,984 total cases (since March 2020) for Mason County in the 10 a.m. update on Monday, 10 more than Friday. Of those, 1,932 are confirmed cases and 52 are probable cases. DHHR has reported 36 deaths in Mason County.

Case numbers per age group reported by DHHR are as follows:

0-9 — 44 cases (plus 3 probable cases)

10-19 — 186 cases (plus 3 probable cases, 1 new case)

20-29 — 336 cases (plus 10 probable cases, 3 new cases)

30-39 — 319 cases (plus 11 probable cases, 2 new cases)

40-49 — 279 cases (plus 10 probable cases)

50-59 — 284 cases (plus 3 probable cases, 2 deaths)

60-69 — 254 cases (plus 5 probable cases, 7 deaths, 2 new cases)

70-plus — 230 cases (plus 7 probable cases, 37 deaths, 2 new cases)

On Monday, Mason County was designated as “green” on the West Virginia County Alert System map. Mason County’s latest infection rate was 8.08 on Monday with a 1.30 percent positivity rate. Surrounding counties are green and orange.

Ohio

ODH reported a 24-hour change of 995 new cases on Monday (21-day average of 1,648), bringing Ohio’s overall case count since the beginning of the pandemic to 1,075,999 cases. There were 89 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 118) and 17 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 14). On Monday, zero deaths were reported (since Friday), with a 21-day average of 22 deaths. As announced earlier this year, ODH will only be reporting deaths approximately twice per week, those updates have typically been made on Tuesday and Friday.

Ohio’s cases per 100,000 population for the past two weeks fell to 155.6 on Thursday. This number is updated each Thursday.

As of Friday, a total of 4,720,786 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been given in Ohio, which is 40.39 percent of the population. A total of 3,865,403 people, 33.07 percent of the population, are fully vaccinated. Scheduling a vaccine in Ohio can be completed on the website gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov or for assistance in scheduling call 833-4-ASK-ODH (833-427-5634).

West Virginia

As of the 10 a.m. update on Monday, DHHR is reporting a total of 154,207 cases with 2,686 deaths. There was an increase of 1,079 cases from Friday and seven new deaths. The daily positivity rate in the state was 6.63 percent. There are 7,201 currently active cases in the state.

DHHR recently reported 788,414 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to residents of West Virginia. So far, 648,651 people have been fully vaccinated. Gov. Justice urges all residents to pre-register for a vaccine appointment on vaccine.wv.gov.

Sarah Hawley and Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham contributed to this story.

