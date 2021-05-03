MHS Prom Royalty

The 2021 Meigs High School Prom King and Queen were crowned during the prom held on Saturday evening at Meigs High School. Brody Hawley was crowned the 2021 Meigs High School Prom King and Valerie Darnell was crowned the 2021 Meigs High School Prom Queen. The 2021 Prom Court (from left) included Marissa Allen, Annika McKinney, Sydney Jones, Valerie Darnell, Brody Hawley, Jake Buckley, Blake Pitchford, and Will Sargent.

