One COVID-19 death reported in Gallia… U.K. variant reported in Mason

OHIO VALLEY — One additional COVID-19 death was reported in Gallia County on Friday, a person in the 60-69 age range. This is the 48th death in the county since March 2020.

Also, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) is now reporting variants in the state by county. In Mason County, there have been two cases of the United Kingdom variant (B.1.1.7). Other variants present in the state, but not in Mason County include the South Africa variant (B.1.351), Brazil variant (P.1) and California variant (B.1.429).

Local vaccines

DHHR reports 7,210 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to people with at least one dose in Mason County, which is 27.2 percent of the population. There have been 5,395 second doses administered, which is 20.3 percent of the population.

The Ohio Department of Health reported a total of 9,164 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Gallia County residents, which is 30.65 percent of the population. Of those, 8,150 (27.26 percent) have completed the vaccine process.

In Meigs County, ODH reports a total of 6,836 first doses have been administered (29.84 percent of the population. Of those, 5,947 people have completed the vaccine process (25.96 percent of the population).

Here is a closer look at COVID-19 cases in the region:

Gallia County

ODH reported a total of 2,344 cases of COVID-19 (since March 2020) in Gallia County as part of Friday’s update, three more than on Thursday.

ODH has reported a total of 48 deaths (one new), 145 hospitalizations, and 2,255 presumed recovered individuals (nine less) as of Friday.

Age ranges for the 2,344 total cases reported by ODH on Friday are as follows:

0-19 — 301 cases (2 hospitalizations)

20-29 — 385 cases (1 new case, 6 hospitalizations)

30-39 — 313 cases (3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 336 cases (1 new case, 8 hospitalizations, 1 death)

50-59 — 351 cases (15 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

60-69 — 298 cases (30 hospitalizations, 1 new death, 8 total deaths)

70-79 — 203 cases (41 hospitalizations, 12 deaths)

80-plus — 157 cases (1 new case, 40 hospitalizations, 24 deaths)

Gallia County is currently “yellow” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System map after meeting one of the seven indicators.

Meigs County

The Meigs County Health Department reported three additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 and two probable cases as part of Friday’s update. Additionally, one previously reported confirmed case was removed after the person was determined not to be a Meigs County resident.

There are currently 19 active cases and 1,489 total cases (1,332 confirmed, 157 probable) since April 2020.

There have been a total of 39 deaths, 1,434 recovered cases (1 new), and 84 hospitalizations since April 2020.

Age ranges for the 1,489 Meigs County cases, as of Friday, were as follows:

0-9 — 56 cases

10-19 — 140 cases (1 hospitalization)

20-29 — 214 cases (1 new case, 1 less case, 1 hospitalization)

30-39 — 183 cases (3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 216 cases (1 new case, 6 hospitalizations)

50-59 — 221 cases (2 new cases, 8 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 210 cases (22 hospitalizations, 6 deaths)

70-79 — 156 cases (1 new case, 26 hospitalizations, 14 deaths)

80-89 — 65 cases (11 hospitalizations, 16 deaths)

90-99 — 29 cases (6 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

100-109 — 2 cases (1 hospitalization)

To date, the Meigs County Health Department has administered 2,290 first doses of COVID-19 vaccinations and 1,961 second doses for a total of 4,251 vaccinations. Of the vaccines given by the health department, 2,389 were Moderna, 1,768 were Pfizer, and 94 were Johnson & Johnson. This does not include vaccinations by other agencies or pharmacies.

For more data and information on the cases in Meigs County visit https://www.meigs-health.com/covid-19/ .

Meigs County is “orange” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System after meeting two of the seven indicators.

Mason County

DHHR reported 1,974 total cases (since March 2020) for Mason County in the 10 a.m. update on Friday, two more than Thursday. Of those, 1,922 are confirmed cases and 52 are probable cases. DHHR has reported 36 deaths in Mason County.

Case numbers per age group reported by DHHR are as follows:

0-9 — 44 cases (plus 3 probable cases, 1 new case)

10-19 — 185 cases (plus 3 probable cases)

20-29 — 333 cases (plus 10 probable cases, 1 new case)

30-39 — 317 cases (plus 11 probable cases, 1 new case)

40-49 — 279 cases (plus 10 probable cases)

50-59 — 284 cases (plus 3 probable cases, 2 deaths)

60-69 — 252 cases (plus 5 probable cases, 7 deaths)

70-plus — 228 cases (plus 7 probable cases, 37 deaths, 1 less case)

On Friday, Mason County was designated as “green” on the West Virginia County Alert System map. Mason County’s latest infection rate was 5.39 on Thursday with a 1.12 percent positivity rate. Surrounding counties are green, yellow and gold.

Ohio

ODH reported a 24-hour change of 1,541 new cases on Friday (21-day average of 1,750), bringing Ohio’s overall case count since the beginning of the pandemic to 1,072,312 cases. There were 128 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 116) and 21 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 13). On Friday, 96 deaths were reported (since Tuesday), with a 21-day average of 22 deaths. As announced earlier this year, ODH will only be reporting deaths approximately twice per week, those updates have typically been made on Tuesday and Friday.

Ohio’s cases per 100,000 population for the past two weeks fell to 155.6 on Thursday, down from 183.6 last week.

As of Friday, a total of 4,683,125 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been given in Ohio, which is 40.06 percent of the population. A total of 3,785,650 people, 32.29 percent of the population, are fully vaccinated. Scheduling a vaccine in Ohio can be completed on the website gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov or for assistance in scheduling call 833-4-ASK-ODH (833-427-5634).

West Virginia

As of the 10 a.m. update on Friday, DHHR is reporting a total of 153,128 cases with 2,679 deaths. There was an increase of 395 cases from Thursday and five new deaths. The daily positivity rate in the state was 4.42 percent. There are 7,089 currently active cases in the state.

DHHR recently reported 777,074 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to residents of West Virginia. So far, 622,595 people have been fully vaccinated. Gov. Justice urges all residents to pre-register for a vaccine appointment on vaccine.wv.gov.

Sarah Hawley and Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham contributed to this story.

