National Day of Prayer events planned

POMEROY — Meigs County’s 2021 National Day of Prayer celebration will kick-off on Sunday in advance of the traditional ceremony held on Thursday in front of the Meigs County Courthouse.

The 2021 theme is “Lord, Pour out Your Love, Life & Liberty.” The verse for the celebration is 2 Corinthians 3:17, which says, “Now, the Lord is the Spirit and where the Spirit of the Lord is, there is liberty.”

On Sunday at 3 p.m., will be the annual circling of the courthouse to pray for local government and employees.

Bible readings on the Pomeroy Parking Lot will take place May 3-5 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Anyone interested in reading can all 740-508-1327 to sign up.

The National Day of Prayer ceremony will take place at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 6,on the Meigs County Courthouse steps. The public is invited to join in the event to pray for the government, state and local officials, and others in need in the country and community.

This is an outdoor event. People may bring lawn chairs for seating. COVID-19 guidelines will be followed. In the case of inclement weather the event will move to Trinity Church.

Signs will also be posted on the walking paths in Pomeroy, Middleport and Racine from May 2-6 to encourage people to walk and pray for those listed on the signs.

The Meigs County Commissioners also recently approved a proclamation naming May 6 as a Day of Prayer in Meigs County.

The proclamation read,

Our Nation’s motto “In God We Trust” was not chosen lightly. It reflects a basic recognition that there is a divine authority in the universe to which this Nation owes homage. Throughout our history Americans have put their faith in God and no one can doubt that we have been blessed for it. The earliest settlers of this land came in search of religious freedom. Landing on a desolate shoreline, they established a spiritual foundation that has served ever since.

It was the hard work of our people, the freedom they enjoyed and their faith in God that built this country and made it the envy of the world. In all of our great cities and towns evidence of the faith of our people is found; houses of worship of every denomination are among the oldest structures.

Prayer is today as powerful a force in our Nation as it has ever been. We as a Nation should never forget this source of strength. And while recognizing that the freedom to choose a Godly path is the essence of liberty, as a Nation we cannot but hope that more of our citizens would, through prayer, come into a closer relationship with their Maker.

Now, Therefore, We, the Meigs County Commissioners, do hereby proclaim Thursday, May 6, 2021, as a day of Prayer in Meigs County. On this day we ask all who believe to join with us in giving thanks to Almighty God for the blessings He has bestowed on our county and country. Let us as a county join together before God, fully aware of the trials that lie ahead and the need for divine guidance.

