Hot Summer Nights to return… Concert series begins this month

GALLIPOLIS — Hot Summer Nights at the French Art Colony is set to return at the end of the month with live concerts for the public.

The schedule of the concerts is as follows: May 27 The Stringbenders; June 3 Paul Doeffinger; June 10 Fur Peace Ranch; June 17 Sour Mash Sting Band; June 24 Laurie Mae Hoover; July 1 The Stringbenders; July 8 Next Level; July 15 Brent Patterson; July 22 Matthew Adam Metheney; July 29 Hard Reign; August 5 The Stringbenders; August 12 to be announced; August 19 Next Level.

The concerts are every Thursday evening and the general admission fee is $5. Admission is free to members of the French Art Colony (FAC), said Director Rachel Harper. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with live music from 7-9 p.m. at the outdoor pavilion.

Harper said there will be snacks and a cash bar at the concerts.

“Our mission is to bring arts to the community in an accessible way,” Harper said. “It’s to promote our local artists and also expose the community to some live performances that they may not see otherwise.”

Harper noted that the artists are from the tri-state region, with many from Gallipolis who perform a variety of genres.

Updates to the schedule and for Hot Summer Nights can be found on the French Art Colony’s Facebook page. For more information on 2021 summer events and programming, or any scheduling updates, please visit www.frenchartcolony.org, or call 740-446-3834.

The French Art Colony's (FAC) Hot Summer Nights concert series begins later this month. Pictured is a scene from last year, with an audience both under the pavilion and on the lawn, practicing social distancing.

By Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.

