Car Show scholarships awarded

RACINE — With the awarding of the 2021 Cruisin’ Saturday Night Car Show Scholarships, the annual event will have awarded more than $65,000 in scholarships since it began 17 years ago.

Seventeen years ago Hill’s Classic Cars was approached by the local post master about having a car show to help unveil a new stamp featuring the ‘55 tbird. While the car show it self sounded like a fun idea to organizers, they wanted it to be for a good cause. The scholarship began that year as a way to give back to the community.

From the first show, $400 in scholarships were awarded.

As of June 2021, the car show will have raised and awarded over $65,000 in scholarships to Meigs County students.

The recipient for this scholarship must be a Meigs County student graduating from Eastern, Southern, or Meigs with a minimum of one to be awarded to each high school. A student planning to go into a mechanical science field will have their application weighted higher, but it is open to any field of study. The scholarship committee will base the main part of their decision on the essay portion of the application.

The Class of 2021 scholarship recipients are Ryan Laudermilt, Ethan Mullen, Natalie Harrison, Kristin McKay, Blake Newland and Nathan Pooler. Each will receive $1,000.

Laudermilt, from Southern, plans to attend Alderson Broaddus University to study engineering.

Mullen, from Southern, plans to attend Lincoln College of Technology to study heavy equipment mechanic.

Harrison, from Southern, plans to attend Miami University to study speech pathology.

McKay, from Southern, plans to attend Marshall University to study nursing.

Newland, from Eastern, plans to attend Otterbein University to study pre-med.

Pooler, from Meigs, plans to attend the University of Northwestern Ohio to study automotive.

Host sponsors from the 2020 Cruisin’ Saturday Night Car Show were Home National Bank, Napa Washington Group, Martin Senour Paints, Grafton Metal Refinishing, and Hill’s Automotive.

The show takes place each year, the second weekend in September, at Racine’s Star Mill Park.

Information provided by the Cruisin’ Saturday Night Car Show Committee and Hill’s Classic Cars.

