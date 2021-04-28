DAR presents community service awards

CHESTER — Return Jonathan Meigs chapter, NSDAR, recently presented the 2021 Community Service Awards.

One of the objectives of the DAR (Daughters of the American Revolution) is to recognize local citizens for their dedication and contributions to their community. The DAR Community Service Award recognizes worthy residents, for voluntary achievements in cultural, educational, humanitarian, patriotic, historical, and citizenship endeavors, or in environmental conservation. April 17, the Return Jonathan Meigs chapter of NSDAR recognized three of our local community members who have helped make our corner of the world a better place.

Chapter Regent Gina Tillis explained, “In the spring, it is customary for us to honor special people for the DAR Community Service Awards. This year’s recipients include Jocelyn Johnson who was recognized for her military service to our country. As a member of the Army Reserves, she completed a tour of duty in Iraq from January to October of 2019. Second, Jim Freeman was recognized for his passion for conservation and wildlife in working for the Soil & Water Conservation office as well as writing articles for the local newspaper, and finally, Michael Gerlach was recognized for his significant interest and investment in local history as well as his work in research and education of local citizens. We were also happy to have Jim Freeman as our guest speaker talking about his work with the Meigs Soil & Water Conservation District.”

Submitted by Chapter Regent Gina Tillis.