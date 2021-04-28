MHS Prom set for Saturday

Royalty candidates have been announced for the 2021 Meigs High School Prom. Meigs High School will hold it’s 2021 Prom this Saturday at the school. Queen candidates are Marissa Allen, Sydney Jones, Valerie Darnell and Annika McKinney. King candidates are Brody Hawley, Will Sargent, Blake Pitchford and Jacob Buckley. There will not be the traditional prom walk-in open to the public, but the arrivals will be livestreamed, with information on this posted to the Meigs Local School District Facebook page before the event. Pictured are (left to right) Marissa Allen, Sydney Jones, Valerie Darnell, Brody Hawley, Will Sargent, Blake Pitchford; Absent: Annika McKinney and Jacob Buckley.

