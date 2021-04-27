Post-exposure quarantine dropped for vaccinated adults

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Fully vaccinated Ohioans are no longer required to quarantine if they’re exposed to someone with COVID-19, Gov. Mike DeWine announced Tuesday, citing increased vaccination figures.

The policy change also means that teens who are vaccinated will be able to participate in sports and other activities even after exposure, the governor said. The change applies to all adults except those in nursing homes, assisted living facilities, or other group care settings.

“The power of the vaccine allows us to do this,” DeWine said.

The Health Department says 4.6 million people, or four of every 10 people in the state, have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose. More than 3.5 million people, or almost one in three people in Ohio, have finished the vaccination process.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Ohio did not increase over the past two weeks, going from 2,065.71 new cases per day on April 11 to 1,556.43 new cases per day on April 25, according to data collected by the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering.