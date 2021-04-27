Honoring and assisting crime victims

POMEROY — Honoring remembering the victims of crime, as well as providing resources for the community were the focus of Friday’s resource fair held as part of National Crime Victim’s Rights Week.

The resource fair brought together several agencies in the area which can assist victims of crime, as well as other members of the community.

The event was organized by the Meigs County Victim Assistance Program, with director Shelley Kemper and advocates Katie Gilkey and Ashley Greenlee. The program is part of Meigs County Prosecutor James K. Stanley’s office.

Included in the resource fair was a moment of silence to honor homicide victims in Meigs County, who’s names and photos were displayed on a banner near the Pomeroy Levee.

Among the speakers at the event were Meigs County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Bill Gilkey, Square One Domestic Violence Shelter/Resource Center Executive Director Ashley Durst, and crime victims.

In 2020, the Meigs County Victim Assistance Program provided assistance to 391 victims of crime (in addition to victims with continuing cases from previous years).

The 2020 case statistics included: Two homicide; 94 domestic violence; 36 assaults; 13 sexual assaults; 42 civil protection orders and/or violation of protection orders; 93 burglary or breaking and entering; 46 child abuse or neglect cases; Six DUI related incidents; Two arson; and 60 other victim related cases.

“We have completely dedicated ourselves to our victims; We build relationships, keep them notified of what is going on with their case; We keep them notified of any upcoming hearing dates and what to look forward to in the future regarding the case,” said Kemper.

Meigs County Victim Assistance can be contacted at 740-992-1720.

