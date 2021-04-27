One additional COVID-19 death reported… Latest stats for Mason, Meigs, Gallia

OHIO VALLEY — One additional COVID-19 related death was reported in Gallia County on Tuesday by the Ohio Department of Health.

The person was in the 70-79 age range. In addition, three new cases were reported in the county.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported 10 additional COVID-19 cases in Mason County on Tuesday.

Here is a closer look at COVID-19 cases in the region:

Gallia County

ODH reported a total of 2,339 cases of COVID-19 (since March 2020) in Gallia County as part of Tuesday’s update, two new cases since Monday’s update.

ODH has reported a total of 47 deaths (one new), 144 hospitalizations, and 2,258 presumed recovered individuals (three new) as of Tuesday.

Age ranges for the 2,339 total cases reported by ODH on Tuesday are as follows:

0-19 — 300 cases (1 hospitalization)

20-29 — 384 cases (2 new cases, 6 hospitalizations)

30-39 — 313 cases (3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 335 cases (8 hospitalizations, 1 death)

50-59 — 350 cases (15 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

60-69 — 298 cases (30 hospitalizations, 7 deaths)

70-79 — 203 cases (41 hospitalizations, 1 new death, 12 total deaths)

80-plus — 156 cases (40 hospitalizations, 24 deaths)

Gallia County is currently “yellow” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System map after meeting one of the seven indicators.

Meigs County

The Meigs County Health Department reported a total of 13 active cases and 1,481 total cases (1,326 confirmed, 155 probable) since April 2020.

There have been a total of 37 deaths, 1,431 recovered cases, and 84 hospitalizations since April 2020.

Age ranges for the 1,481 Meigs County cases, as of Monday, were as follows:

0-9 — 54 cases

10-19 — 140 cases (1 hospitalization)

20-29 — 212 cases (1 hospitalization)

30-39 — 183 cases (3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 215 cases (6 hospitalizations)

50-59 — 219 cases (8 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 210 cases (22 hospitalizations, 6 deaths)

70-79 — 155 cases (26 hospitalizations, 12 deaths)

80-89 — 65 cases (11 hospitalizations, 16 deaths)

90-99 — 29 cases (6 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

100-109 — 2 cases (1 hospitalization)

To date, the Meigs County Health Department has administered 2,257 first doses of COVID-19 vaccinations and 1,910 second doses for a total of 4,166 vaccinations. Of the vaccines given by the health department, 2,364 were Moderna, 1,708 were Pfizer, and 94 were Johnson & Johnson. This does not include vaccinations by other agencies or pharmacies.

For more data and information on the cases in Meigs County visit https://www.meigs-health.com/covid-19/ .

Meigs County is “yellow” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System after meeting one of the seven indicators.

Mason County

DHHR reported 1,958 total cases (since March 2020) for Mason County in the 10 a.m. update on Tuesday, 10 more than Monday. Of those, 1,805 are confirmed cases and 53 are probable cases. DHHR has reported 36 deaths in Mason County.

Case numbers per age group reported by DHHR are as follows:

0-9 — 43 cases (plus 3 probable cases)

10-19 — 184 cases (plus 3 probable cases)

20-29 — 328 cases (plus 10 probable cases, 1 new case)

30-39 — 315 cases (plus 11 probable cases, 2 new cases)

40-49 — 279 cases (plus 11 probable cases (1 new), 3 new cases)

50-59 — 283 cases (plus 3 probable cases, 3 deaths, 1 new case)

60-69 — 251 cases (plus 5 probable cases, 7 deaths, 2 new cases)

70-plus — 222 cases (plus 7 probable cases, 30 deaths)

On Tuesday, Mason County was designated as “green” on the West Virginia County Alert System map. Mason County’s latest infection rate was 4.31 on Monday with a 0.96 percent positivity rate. Surrounding counties are green, orange and gold.

Ohio

ODH reported a 24-hour change of 1,560 new cases on Tuesday (21-day average of 1,832), bringing Ohio’s overall case count since the beginning of the pandemic to 1,067,262 cases. There were 179 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 116) and 16 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 13). On Tuesday, 66 deaths were reported (since Friday), with a 21-day average of 21 deaths. As announced earlier this year, ODH will only be reporting deaths approximately twice per week, those updates have typically been made on Tuesday and Friday.

As of Tuesday, a total of 4,601,907 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been given in Ohio, which is 39.37 percent of the population. A total of 3,589820 people, 30.71 percent of the population, are fully vaccinated. Scheduling a vaccine in Ohio can be completed on the website gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov or for assistance in scheduling call 833-4-ASK-ODH (833-427-5634).

West Virginia

As of the 10 a.m. update on Tuesday, DHHR is reporting a total of 151,848 cases with 2,662 deaths. There was an increase of 177 cases from Monday and three new deaths. DHHR reports a total of 2,681,959 lab tests have been completed, with a 5.18 cumulative percent positivity rate. The daily positivity rate in the state was 4.66 percent. There are 7,965 currently active cases in the state.

In Tuesday’s DHHR report, a statement read, “As announced at Monday’s Governor’s COVID-19 briefing, DHHR’s epidemiology team conducted a reverse death match by pulling official death certificates. Due to this review, there has been a reduction of 162 deaths from the dashboard as these death certificates did not officially list COVID-19 as the cause of death. This update reflects consistency with the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reporting and provides a more accurate reflection of COVID-19 deaths in West Virginia.”

Four of these deaths were in Mason County, which decreased the total number of deaths from 40 to 36.

DHHR recently reported 701,815 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to residents of West Virginia. So far, 561,927 people have been fully vaccinated. Gov. Justice urges all residents to pre-register for a vaccine appointment on vaccine.wv.gov. Social distancing and mask mandates remain in effect for West Virginia.

Sarah Hawley and Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham contributed to this story.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/04/web1_covid-21.jpg

Latest stats for Mason, Meigs, Gallia