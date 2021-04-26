15 new COVID-19 cases reported… Latest stats for Mason, Meigs, Gallia

OHIO VALLEY — Several new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Gallia, Meigs and Mason counties on Monday.

The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported three additional cases in Gallia County on Monday.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported four additional cases of COVID-19 in Mason County on Monday.

Here is a closer look at COVID-19 cases in the region:

Gallia County

ODH reported a total of 2,337 cases of COVID-19 (since March 2020) in Gallia County as part of Monday’s update, three new cases since Fridays update.

ODH has reported a total of 46 deaths, 144 hospitalizations, and 2,255 presumed recovered individuals (two new) as of Monday.

Age ranges for the 2,337 total cases reported by ODH on Thursday are as follows:

0-19 — 300 cases (1 hospitalization, 1 new case)

20-29 — 382 cases (6 hospitalizations, 1 new case)

30-39 — 313 cases (3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 335 cases (8 hospitalizations, 1 death, 1 new case)

50-59 — 350 cases (15 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

60-69 — 298 cases (30 hospitalizations, 7 deaths)

70-79 — 203 cases (41 hospitalizations, 11 deaths)

80-plus — 156 cases (40 hospitalizations, 24 deaths)

Gallia County is currently “yellow” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System map after meeting one of the seven indicators.

Meigs County

The Meigs County Health Department reported seven additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 and one probable case as part of Monday’s update.

There are a total of 13 active cases and 1,481 total cases (1,326 confirmed, 155 probable) since April 2020.

There have been a total of 37 deaths, 1,431 recovered cases (four new), and 84 hospitalizations since April 2020.

Age ranges for the 1,473 Meigs County cases, as of Friday, were as follows:

0-9 — 54 cases (1 new case)

10-19 — 140 cases (3 new cases, 1 hospitalization)

20-29 — 212 cases (1 new case, 1 hospitalization)

30-39 — 183 cases (3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 215 cases (6 hospitalizations)

50-59 — 219 cases (1 new case, 8 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 210 cases (1 new case, 22 hospitalizations, 6 deaths)

70-79 — 155 cases (1 new case, 26 hospitalizations, 12 deaths)

80-89 — 65 cases (11 hospitalizations, 16 deaths)

90-99 — 29 cases (6 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

100-109 — 2 cases (1 hospitalization)

To date, the Meigs County Health Department has administered 2,257 first doses of COVID-19 vaccinations and 1,910 second doses for a total of 4,166 vaccinations. Of the vaccines given by the health department, 2,364 were Moderna, 1,708 were Pfizer, and 94 were Johnson & Johnson. This does not include vaccinations by other agencies or pharmacies.

For more data and information on the cases in Meigs County visit https://www.meigs-health.com/covid-19/ .

Meigs County is “yellow” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System after meeting one of the seven indicators.

Mason County

DHHR reported 1,948 total cases (since March 2020) for Mason County in the 10 a.m. update on Monday, four more than Friday. Of those, 1,896 are confirmed cases and 52 are probable cases. DHHR has reported 40 deaths in Mason County.

Case numbers per age group reported by DHHR are as follows:

0-9 — 43 cases (plus 3 probable cases)

10-19 — 184 cases (plus 3 probable cases)

20-29 — 327 cases (plus 10 probable cases, 1 new case)

30-39 — 313 cases (plus 11 probable cases)

40-49 — 276 cases (plus 10 probable cases, 1 new case)

50-59 — 282 cases (plus 3 probable cases, 3 deaths, 1 new case)

60-69 — 249 cases (plus 5 probable cases, 7 deaths, 1 new case)

70-plus — 222 cases (plus 7 probable cases, 30 deaths)

On Monday, Mason County was designated as “green” on the West Virginia County Alert System map. Mason County’s latest infection rate was 3.23 on Monday with a 0.57 percent positivity rate. Surrounding counties are green and gold.

Ohio

ODH reported a 24-hour change of 1,396 new cases on Monday (21-day average of 1,846), bringing Ohio’s overall case count since the beginning of the pandemic to 1,065,702 cases. There were 128 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 113) and 12 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 13). On Monday, 0 deaths were reported (since Friday), with a 21-day average of 23 deaths. As announced earlier this year, ODH will only be reporting deaths approximately twice per week, those updates have typically been made on Tuesday and Friday.

As of Friday, a total of 4,517,359 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been given in Ohio, which is 38.65 percent of the population. A total of 3,388,057 people, 28.98 percent of the population, are fully vaccinated. Scheduling a vaccine in Ohio can be completed on the website gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov or for assistance in scheduling call 833-4-ASK-ODH (833-427-5634).

West Virginia

As of the 10 a.m. update on Monday, DHHR is reporting a total of 151,671 cases with 2,821 deaths. There was an increase of 978 cases from Friday, 289 in the last 24 hours, and eight new deaths. DHHR reports a total of 2,678,080 lab tests have been completed, with a 5.18 cumulative percent positivity rate. The daily positivity rate in the state was 6.82 percent. There are 7,157 currently active cases in the state.

DHHR recently reported 700,260 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to residents of West Virginia. So far, 558,785 people have been fully vaccinated. Gov. Justice urges all residents to pre-register for a vaccine appointment on vaccine.wv.gov. Social distancing and mask mandates remain in effect for West Virginia.

Latest stats for Mason, Meigs, Gallia