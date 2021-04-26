Chamber auction goes virtual

POMEROY — Spring typically means it is time for one of the Meigs County Chamber & Tourism’s most popular event — the Spring Dinner and Auction.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s auction will be virtual, taking place on Facebook, which will allow for everyone in the community to take part, not just those who would typically attend the event.

The auction is taking place now through 8:29 p.m. on Wednesday, April 28 on the Mr. Riggs Whatchmacallit Auction Group on Facebook, with Auctioneer Billy Goble. You will need to join the group in order to bid on items.

Items began posting to the page over the weekend, with more than 50 items to bid on donated by local businesses and individuals.

Bidding ends on Wednesday at 8:29 p.m., with items to be picked up in Syracuse from Goble between 12-4 p.m. on Friday.

“Our auctions are always a big hit thanks to the amazing contributions from our Chamber members, local business owners, and other members of our community who generously donate items every year! We expect this year to be no different,” said Director Shelly Combs in an email earlier this spring announcing the virtual event.

Items up for bid include advertising packages, gift certificates, locally made items, paintings, lawn care items (including a weedeater) and much, much more. Items can be viewed on the Meigs County Chamber & Tourism Facebook page, but be sure to bid on the auction site.

In addition to the auction items, donations are also being accepted toward the University of Rio Grande Room and Board Scholarship which will be presented to a Meigs County student this spring.

“Each year at the Chamber of Commerce Spring Dinner & Auction the last auction item presented is a one-year dorm room scholarship to Rio Grande. This year however, the scholarship is for room and board,” stated the scholarship announcement.

“Rather than taking individual bids, everyone is invited to contribute toward the scholarship for one Meigs County resident to receive a one-year dorm room & board voucher valued at $10,000,” stated the donation announcement.

Donations to the scholarship can be made now through Wednesday at https://www.donorbox.org/rio-grande-dorm-scholarship .

For more on the Chamber’s Virtual Spring Auction visit the Meigs County Chamber & Tourism on Facebook.

Bidding ends Wednesday

