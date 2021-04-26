Opening day approaches

Chester Shade Historical Association will be presenting a variety of stories and artifacts highlighting events and persons in the Ohio Valley the fourth Saturday of each month.

Kids Cooking, the third Saturday of each month, will demo how to make simple, nutritious meals and snacks kids can prepare themselves.

Shade Valley Garden Club will share their knowledge through demonstrations, classes, and a plant exchange the second Saturday of each month.

The first Saturday of each month will feature “Gourmet at the Market” with local chefs Rick Werner and Jessica Wolfe.

POMEROY — The Meigs County Farmers’ Market will open for it’s third season on Saturday, with many returning vendors as well as new faces and activities.

The market will continue to offer fresh fruits and vegetables alongside handmade crafts from local artisans. Family friendly activities are also on the schedule, and include family photos at the market opening day.

Forty vendors will bring a variety of goods ranging from fruits, vegetables, meats, baked goods, honey and jams, vegetable and blooming plants, and beautifully crafted jewelry, and rugs. Shoppers will also find herbal teas, handmade soaps and candles.

A kid’s corner provides weekly activities, and entrepreneurs 18 and under are encouraged to bring anything they make or grow and be a vendor for the day at the Youth Booth.

Live music is also on the schedule, along with classes and demonstrations.

Market Director Stephanie Rife emphasized the importance of the market to the community, but also of the community to the market.

“We have had incredible support from everyone, vendors, artisans, business owners, and everyone who comes to shop,” Rife said. “We want this to be a family friendly place to come, an activity to look forward to on Saturday mornings. This venue provides something for everyone to enjoy.”

The market recognizes food insecurity in the area, and is providing several programs to address this concern. At the Donation Station, people may buy produce or donate money to purchase it. Market farmers also generously donate to the station. The produce goes to local food pantries who would not otherwise have fresh produce to offer.

Up to $25 will be matched when using SNAP and Produce Perks. The market also accepts WIC, senior vouchers, and veterans vouchers. Shoppers are advised to go to the market booth for details and a chart outlining eligible programs and produce before making their selections at the vendors.

Rife said that everyone she has spoken with is looking forward to Saturday’s opening.

“The market has grown so much since our first year, and we are adding things all the time,” Rife said. “Things change every week, new classes and demonstrations are added, fruits and vegetables change with the season, and our artisans are on a rotation, so the market looks different from week to week.”

But Rife said there is something that always stays the same, and that is the joy and sense of community the market brings to those in attendance.

“It has become like family,” she said. “Everyone gets to know one another, from the vendors to shoppers. People meet here to grab a coffee and stroll the market together, families come out to get their weekly produce, kids look forward to activities that are just for them. Everyone looks forward to Saturday morning, rain or shine.”

The market will be open for the season May 1st through Oct. 30, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on the Pomeroy levee. All activities and demonstrations and free to the public.

For more information visit their website, meigscountyfarmersmarket.com, their Facebook page, or stop by the Meigs County Farmers Market booth.

Numerous vendors will be set up for the opening day of the Meigs County Farmers' Market. The Kid's Corner at the Farmers' Market is a favorite for youth of all ages. Shoppers browse at the farmers' market in Pomeroy.

Meigs Farmers’ Market returns

By Lorna Hart Special to OVP

Lorna Hart is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.

