‘40/40 Project’ opens at French Art Colony

GALLIPOLIS — The French Art Colony (FAC) is currently hosting the work of a local photographer who’s portraits are celebrating local women over 40 years old.

The photography exhibit was completed by Jessica Malone, a Gallipolis local with a photography studio on Second Avenue in Gallipolis. The exhibit is free and open to the public through June 12 at the FAC.

Malone said the title of the exhibit is the “40/40 Project.”

“We selected, interviewed and photographed 40 local women over the age of 40,” Malone said. “They are business owners, entrepreneurs, mothers, teachers, artists and more.”

Malone said she believes women over 40 years of age are “often times looked over or misrepresented.”

“Another goal was to inspire all people but particularly younger women so that they know that life does not end at 25,” Malone said. “When we age, we trade our wrinkle-free skin for wisdom, we trade our teen-aged bodies for the inner strength we didn’t know we had, we trade youthful insecurity for a loving confidence that helps nurture our families, partners and projects. This is something to be celebrated.”

Rachel Harper, executive director of the FAC, said they are “thrilled” to begin the 2021 art exhibit season with Malone’s project.

“One of the FAC’s core missions, as non-profit multi-arts center of Gallipolis, is to use the arts to promote and highlight our unique community,” Harper said. “That is exactly what Jessica has managed to do through her project, featuring portraits of 40 women who are all 40 years of age or older, each with unique and important roles within our region.”

Malone said she is “extremely proud” of the 40/40 Project.

“It’s the first portrait project on this scale that I have attempted,” Malone said. “It’s all every day women, women who normally would not have a portrait made of just themselves. But mostly I am proud because more than anything I strive to show people how beautiful they really are and I feel that for these 40 women I have done that. My ultimate goal for anyone who sits in front of my lens is that they are able to see themselves in a different light.”

“We invite everyone to come by our gallery and enjoy this fantastic free exhibit,” Harper said.

Pictured are portraits from Jessica Malone’s “40/40 Project” currently showing at the French Art Colony in Gallipolis. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/04/web1_4.24-FAC.jpg Pictured are portraits from Jessica Malone’s “40/40 Project” currently showing at the French Art Colony in Gallipolis. Rachel Harper, executive director, FAC | Courtesy

By Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.

