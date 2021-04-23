Gallia, Meigs go yellow… Latest COVID-19 stats for area

OHIO VALLEY — Gallia and Meigs Counties were the only two “yellow” counties on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System map which was updated on Thursday.

Yellow is a level one advisory, the lowest on Ohio’s ranking system.

According to the updated information from the Ohio Department of Health, Gallia County met one of the seven indicators, the one for percentage of non-congregate cases.

In the past two weeks, Gallia County has reported 12 total new cases, with is 40.14 cases per 100,000 population.

Meigs County met the same single indicator as Gallia County.

In Meigs County, 11 total cases were reported in the past two weeks, which is 48.02 cases per 100,000 population.

Overall, Ohio’s cases per 100,000 population for the past two weeks dropped to 185.8 cases, from 200 one week ago. Governor Mike DeWine has set a goal of 50 cases per 100,000 population as the mark for lifting all health orders in the state.

Local cases and case data

Five new COVID-19 cases were reported by the Meigs County Health Department on Friday, bringing the active case total to nine cases.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Services (DHHR) reported two additional cases of COVID-19 in Mason County on Friday.

After multiple days of no new cases, one new COVID-19 case was reported in Gallia County on Friday by ODH,

Here is a closer look at COVID-19 cases in the region:

Gallia County

ODH reported a total of 2,334 cases of COVID-19 (since March 2020) in Gallia County as part of Friday’s update, one new cases since Thursday’s update.

ODH has reported a total of 46 deaths, 144 hospitalizations, and 2,253 presumed recovered individuals as of Friday.

Age ranges for the 2,334 total cases reported by ODH on Thursday are as follows:

0-19 — 299 cases (1 hospitalization)

20-29 — 381 cases (6 hospitalizations)

30-39 — 313 cases (3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 334 cases (8 hospitalizations, 1 death)

50-59 — 350 cases (1 new case, 15 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

60-69 — 298 cases (30 hospitalizations, 7 deaths)

70-79 — 203 cases (41 hospitalizations, 11 deaths)

80-plus — 156 cases (40 hospitalizations (1 new), 24 deaths)

Gallia County is currently “yellow” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System map after meeting one of the seven indicators.

Meigs County

The Meigs County Health Department reported five additional COVID-19 cases as part of Friday’s update.

There are a total of nine active cases and 1,473 total cases (1,319 confirmed, 154 probable) since April 2020.

There have been a total of 37 deaths, 1,427 recovered cases (eight new), and 84 hospitalizations (two new) since April 2020.

Age ranges for the 1,473 Meigs County cases, as of Friday, were as follows:

0-9 — 53 cases

10-19 — 137 cases (1 new case, 1 hospitalization)

20-29 — 211 cases (1 new case, 1 hospitalization)

30-39 — 183 cases (3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 215 cases (2 new cases, 1 new hospitalization, 6 total hospitalizations)

50-59 — 218 cases (1 new case, 1 new hospitalization, 8 total hospitalizations)

60-69 — 209 cases (21 hospitalizations, 6 deaths)

70-79 — 154 cases (26 hospitalizations, 12 deaths)

80-89 — 65 cases (11 hospitalizations, 16 deaths)

90-99 — 29 cases (6 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

100-109 — 2 cases (1 hospitalization)

To date, the Meigs County Health Department has administered 2,257 first doses of COVID-19 vaccinations and 1,910 second doses for a total of 4,166 vaccinations. Of the vaccines given by the health department, 2,364 were Moderna, 1,708 were Pfizer, and 94 were Johnson & Johnson. This does not include vaccinations by other agencies or pharmacies.

For more data and information on the cases in Meigs County visit https://www.meigs-health.com/covid-19/ .

Meigs County is “yellow” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System after meeting one of the seven indicators.

Mason County

DHHR reported 1,944 total cases (since March 2020) for Mason County in the 10 a.m. update on Friday, two more than Thursday. Of those, 1,892 are confirmed cases and 52 are probable cases. DHHR has reported 40 deaths in Mason County.

Case numbers per age group reported by DHHR are as follows:

0-9 — 43 cases (plus 3 probable cases)

10-19 — 184 cases (plus 3 probable cases)

20-29 — 326 cases (plus 10 probable cases, 1 new case)

30-39 — 313 cases (plus 11 probable cases)

40-49 — 275 cases (plus 10 probable cases)

50-59 — 281 cases (plus 3 probable cases, 3 deaths)

60-69 — 248 cases (plus 5 probable cases, 7 deaths, 1 new case)

70-plus — 222 cases (plus 7 probable cases, 30 deaths)

On Friday, Mason County was designated as “green” on the West Virginia County Alert System map. Mason County’s latest infection rate was 3.23 on Friday with a 0.57 percent positivity rate. Surrounding counties are green, orange and gold.

Ohio

ODH reported a 24-hour change of 1,788 new cases on Friday (21-day average of 1,914), bringing Ohio’s overall case count since the beginning of the pandemic to 1,061,907 cases. There were 114 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 110) and 10 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 12). On Friday, 89 deaths were reported (since Tuesday), with a 21-day average of 23 deaths. As announced earlier this year, ODH will only be reporting deaths approximately twice per week, those updates have typically been made on Tuesday and Friday.

As of Friday, a total of 4,517,359 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been given in Ohio, which is 38.65 percent of the population. A total of 3,388,057 people, 28.98 percent of the population, are fully vaccinated. Scheduling a vaccine in Ohio can be completed on the website gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov or for assistance in scheduling call 833-4-ASK-ODH (833-427-5634).

West Virginia

As of the 10 a.m. update on Friday, DHHR is reporting a total of 150,693 cases with 2,813 deaths. There was an increase of 405 cases from Thursday and five new deaths. DHHR reports a total of 2,654,442 lab tests have been completed, with a 5.19 cumulative percent positivity rate. The daily positivity rate in the state was 3.71 percent. There are 7,330 currently active cases in the state.

DHHR recently reported 694,200 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to residents of West Virginia. So far, 543,654 people have been fully vaccinated. Gov. Justice urges all residents to pre-register for a vaccine appointment on vaccine.wv.gov. Social distancing and mask mandates remain in effect for West Virginia.

Sarah Hawley and Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham contributed to this story.

