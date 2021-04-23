Holzer observes Occupational Therapy Month

Occupational Therapy Month is celebrated during the month of April each year. During this time, the American Occupational Therapy Association (AOTA) celebrates the more than 200,000 occupational therapists, occupational therapy assistants and students who work across the country.

According to a news release from Holzer Health System, occupational therapy helps people of all ages be able to do the things they want and need through therapeutic use of daily activities. Occupational therapy practitioners have a holistic perspective, in which the focus is on adapting the environment and/or task to fit the person.

“Anything that impacts an individual’s ability to be able to perform an activity that they want or need to perform is something that can be addressed by occupational therapy,” said Stella Barrett, OTR/L, director, Therapy Services, Holzer Health System. “Diagnoses such as any type of pain syndrome, stroke, fractures, head injuries, behavioral disorders and so much more can be treated through occupational therapy.”

Occupational Therapy is a fast-growing profession. Andrea R. Roush, OTR/L, lead occupational therapist, Inpatient Rehabilitation Unit, Holzer Health System, shared that it would be beneficial for any individual interested in going into the field to observe occupational therapy in a real-world setting.

“I would encourage someone to talk to an occupational therapist. It’s also beneficial to check out occupational therapy, as well as physical and speech therapy to see which one of those someone may like best,” said Roush. “Be aware of what degree requirements there are depending on how far you want to take your career.”

The Holzer Occupational Therapy team consists of six full-time Occupational Therapists, six-full time equivalent Certified Occupational Therapy Assistants, as well as several part-time Occupational Therapists and Occupational Therapy Assistants. Experience of staff ranges from two to 41 years of services to patients and their communities.

“We have an awesome occupational therapy team here at Holzer that goes above and beyond,” said Barrett. “We recognize each other’s gifts, reach out to one another for help, and we never leave one another hanging.”

Holzer Health System offers occupational therapy services at every level of care including acute care settings. Outpatient occupational therapy services and inpatient occupational therapy services are available at our Gallipolis and Jackson, Ohio locations. For more information about occupational therapy services at Holzer, visit www.holzer.org or call 1-855-4-HOLZER.