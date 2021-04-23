POMEROY — Local officials have announced a traffic pattern change in the area of Hiland Road/Holzer Clinic/Mulberry Heights.

The intersection at Holzer Clinic in Pomeroy is now a four way stop, with stop signs in place on the Holzer Clinic parking lot (East Memorial Drive), the top of Mulberry Avenue, Mulberry Heights and Hiland Road.

The entrance to Holzer Clinic will now serve as the entrance and the exit, rather than a one way, entrance only. This is due to the upcoming demolition work to take place at the former Veterans Memorial Hospital.