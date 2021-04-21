Meigs reports one new COVID-19 case… Mason zero new cases; Gallia one less

OHIO VALLEY — One county in the region reported a single new COVID-19 case on Wednesday, while one reported zero new cases and the other reported one less case than previously reported.

One new case of COVID-19 was reported by the Meigs County Health Department on Wednesday.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported no additional cases of COVID-19 in Mason County on Wednesday.

The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported one less case of COVID-19 overall in Gallia County as part of Wednesday’s update.

Local vaccine numbers

DHHR reports 11,686 total doses administered to Mason County residents. Of those, 6,996 have received at least the first dose of vaccine. There are 4,960 fully vaccinated people in Mason County.

ODH reports a total of 8,980 people in Gallia County (30.04 percent of the population) have received at least the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. A total of 7,514 people in Gallia County (25.13 percent of the population) have completed the vaccine process.

In Meigs County, ODH reports 6,663 people (29.09 percent of the population) have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. A total of 5,542 people (24.19 percent of the population) have completed the vaccine process.

Here is a closer look at COVID-19 cases in the region:

Gallia County

ODH reported a total of 2,333 cases of COVID-19 (since March 2020) in Gallia County as part of Wednesday’s update, one less case than previously reported.

ODH has reported a total of 46 deaths, 143 hospitalizations, and 2,251 presumed recovered individuals (four new) as of Wednesday.

Age ranges for the 2,333 total cases reported by ODH on Wednesday are as follows:

0-19 — 299 cases (1 less case, 1 hospitalization)

20-29 — 381 cases (2 less cases, 6 hospitalizations)

30-39 — 313 cases (3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 334 cases (8 hospitalizations, 1 death)

50-59 — 349 cases (15 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

60-69 — 298 cases (1 additional case, 30 hospitalizations, 7 deaths)

70-79 — 203 cases (41 hospitalizations, 11 deaths)

80-plus — 156 cases (1 additional case, 39 hospitalizations, 24 deaths)

Gallia County is currently “Orange” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System map after meeting two of the seven indicators on Thursday.

Meigs County

The Meigs County Health Department reported one additional confirmed case of COVID-19 on Wednesday, a female in the 10-19 age range, who is not hospitalized.

A total of 12 active cases and 1,468 total cases (1,314 confirmed, 154 probable) since April 2020 were reported as part of Wednesday’s update.

There have been a total of 37 deaths, 1,419 recovered cases (two new), and 82 hospitalizations since April 2020.

Age ranges for the 1,468 Meigs County cases, as of Monday, were as follows:

0-9 — 53 cases

10-19 — 136 cases (1 new case, 1 hospitalization)

20-29 — 210 cases (1 hospitalization)

30-39 — 183 cases (3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 213 cases (5 hospitalizations)

50-59 — 217 cases (7 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 209 cases (21 hospitalizations, 6 deaths)

70-79 — 154 cases (26 hospitalizations, 12 deaths)

80-89 — 65 cases (11 hospitalizations, 16 deaths)

90-99 — 29 cases (6 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

100-109 — 2 cases (1 hospitalization)

To date, the Meigs County Health Department has administered 2,257 first doses of COVID-19 vaccinations and 1,910 second doses for a total of 4,166 vaccinations. Of the vaccines given by the health department, 2,364 were Moderna, 1,708 were Pfizer, and 94 were Johnson & Johnson. This does not include vaccinations by other agencies or pharmacies.

For more data and information on the cases in Meigs County visit https://www.meigs-health.com/covid-19/ .

Meigs County continues to be “orange” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System after meeting two of the seven indicators on Thursday.

Mason County

DHHR reported 1,937 total cases (since March 2020) for Mason County in the 10 a.m. update on Wednesday, no additional cases since Monday. Of those, 1,885 are confirmed cases and 52 are probable cases. DHHR has reported 40 deaths in Mason County.

Case numbers per age group reported by DHHR are as follows:

0-9 — 43 cases (plus 2 probable cases)

10-19 — 182 cases (plus 3 probable cases)

20-29 — 324 cases (plus 10 probable cases)

30-39 — 313 cases (plus 11 probable cases)

40-49 — 274 cases (plus 10 probable cases)

50-59 — 280 cases (plus 3 probable cases, 3 deaths)

60-69 — 247 cases (plus 6 probable cases, 7 deaths)

70-plus — 222 cases (plus 7 probable cases, 30 deaths)

On Wednesday, Mason County was designated as “green” on the West Virginia County Alert System map. Mason County’s latest infection rate was 4.31 on Wednesday with a 0.80 percent positivity rate. Surrounding counties are green, orange and gold.

Ohio

ODH reported a 24-hour change of 1,789 new cases on Wednesday (21-day average of 1,944), bringing Ohio’s overall case count since the beginning of the pandemic to 1,058,395 cases. There were 138 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 107) and 12 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 12). On Wednesday, zero deaths were reported (since Tuesday), with a 21-day average of 20 deaths. As announced earlier this year, ODH will only be reporting deaths approximately twice per week, those updates have typically been made on Tuesday and Friday.

As of Wednesday, a total of 4,447,776 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been given in Ohio, which is 38.05 percent of the population. A total of 3,219,444 people, 27.54 percent of the population, are fully vaccinated. Scheduling a vaccine in Ohio can be completed on the website gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov or for assistance in scheduling call 833-4-ASK-ODH (833-427-5634).

West Virginia

As of the 10 a.m. update on Wednesday, DHHR is reporting a total of 149,888 cases with 2,800 deaths. There was an increase of 426 cases from Tuesday and 11 new deaths. DHHR reports a total of 2,633,918 lab tests have been completed, with a 5.20 cumulative percent positivity rate. The daily positivity rate in the state was 3.83 percent. There are 7,293 currently active cases in the state.

DHHR recently reported 687,045 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to residents of West Virginia. So far, 520,206 people have been fully vaccinated. Gov. Justice urges all residents to pre-register for a vaccine appointment on vaccine.wv.gov. Social distancing and mask mandates remain in effect for West Virginia.

Sarah Hawley and Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham contributed to this story.

