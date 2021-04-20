Resource fair planned as part of NCVRW observance

POMEROY — The Meigs County Victim Assistance Program will mark the 40th annual National Crime Victim Rights Week with a resource fair on Friday evening.

The Resource Fair will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Friday on the Pomeroy parking lot.

“We have such high hopes that this could be something incredible for our community. Properly allocating resources is essential in communities such as ours and despite these resources being readily available, we question if our citizens know every avenue available to them,” said the agency in announcing the event.

“This victim-based event will present resources on the topics of housing, counseling, and many other involved aspects within our legal system. You may never become a victim in your lifetime. However, your loved ones may and these resources can provide a proper trajectory,” continued the announcement.

According to the national Office for Victims of Crime, the 40th anniversary of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week (NCVRW) will be commemorated April 18-24. The theme for the 2021 event is “Support Victims. Build Trust. Engage Communities.”

Raffles, refreshments and guests speakers are planned as part of the evening.

The event will also honor homicide victims from Meigs County and all victims of crime in the county in 2020.

Agencies such as Child Protective Services, the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office, Hopewell, Integrated Services, CASA, Square One, the Survivor Advocacy Outreach Program, the Meigs County Prosecutor’s Office, Meigs County Victim Assistance, and Adult Protective Services will all be there, showing support and providing assistance to those in need.

COVID-19 precautions will be followed during the event.

