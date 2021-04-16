Reviewing the MCHD’s annual report

MEIGS COUNTY — While the COVID-19 response may have dominated the news from the public health sector in 2020, it was not the only thing taking place.

The Meigs County Health Department recently released its 2020 annual report, detailing the programs and services provided by the health department and the work and dedication of the staff to the overall health of those they serve.

Over the next week, The Daily Sentinel will be taking a deeper look at the annual report, detailing some of the services which are available to the public through the health department, beginning today with an overview of the health department.

The Meigs County Health Department is overseen by the Meigs County Board of Health with President Roger Gaul, Vice President Edna Weber, members Pam Patterson and Eric Rock, medical member Dr. Wilma Mansfield and contract medical director Dr. Douglas Hunter.

Marc Barr serves as the Health Commissioner, with Courtney Midkiff as the Administrator of the Meigs County Health Department.

In his message as part of the report, Barr stated, “The year 2020 was a very busy year for the Meigs County Health Department. I would like to take the opportunity to say ‘Thank You.’”

Barr added that he wished to thank the voters for the passage of the health department levy; the citizens of Meigs County for entrusting the local health department; and everyone “who reached out and provided the kind words and appreciation to our staff.”

“It is safe too say that everyone will remember 2020 as a year of unprecedented challenges overshadowed by a declared global, national, state and local pandemic,” stated Midkiff in her message.

“Like many of you, MCHD employees also experienced turmoil in 2020 because of the death of loved ones, health issues and burnout, which is a state of emotional, mental, and often physical exhaustion brought on by prolonged and repeated stress,” explained Midkiff.

She added, “Administrating changing Federal and State orders and guidance and implementing safety precautions caused frustration and confusion and required new policies and procedures that often necessitate contact revision.

“As 2020 came to an end, we began coordinating COVID 19 vaccination efforts, which are logistically complicated to say the least, but urgent to the majority of our stakeholders.”

Midkiff concluded, “Please remember that distress, anxiety, fear, and strong emotions are normal in times of distress or crisis. Remind yourself and other that these feelings will fade. Try to remain hopeful. Whether 2020 brought you success, fulfillment, and joy or you faced grief, setbacks, and struggle, you can look ahead with hope.”

Upcoming articles will look at the services and programs including vital statistics, cancer patient assistance programs, nursing programs, environmental health, progress toward accreditation, WIC (Women, Infants and Children), Creating Healthy Communities and much more.

The Meigs County Board of Health meets the second Tuesday of each month in the Meigs County Health Department Conference Room. Minutes from previous meetings can be found on the Meigs County health Department website.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.