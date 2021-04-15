New cases reported… Latest vaccine numbers and case data

OHIO VALLEY — Both Mason and Gallia Counties reported three new COVID-19 cases, each, on Thursday, as vaccine numbers continue to increase around the area.

Local vaccine update

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported a total of 10,797 COVID-19 vaccinations have been administered in Mason County.

The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reports that 8,876 people in Gallia County have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which is 29.69 percent of the population. Of those, 6,996 people (23.4 percent of the population) have completed the vaccine process.

In Meigs County, ODH reports that 6,575 people (28.70 percent of the population) have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. A total of 5,026 people (21.94 percent of the population) have completed the vaccine process.

Ohio case rates

Ohio’s per capita case total for the last two weeks continues to increase, currently standing at 200 cases per 100,000 population. Last Thursday’s rate for the previous two week times span was 183.7. Governor Mike DeWine announced earlier this year that when the state reaches a mark of 50 cases per 100,000 population for a two week time span all health orders will be lifted.

While the statewide number has increased, both Gallia and Meigs Counties saw a decline in the per capita case rate from last weeks mark.

Gallia County’s per capita case rate on Thursday was 53.5 cases per 100,000 population, down from 103.7 cases per 100,000 population on April 8.

Meigs County’s per capita case rate on Thursday was 96.0 cases per 100,000 population, down from 117.9 cases per 100,000 population on April 8.

Both Gallia and Meigs Counties are below the rate to be considered a high incidence county (100 cases per 100,000 population).

Here is a closer look at COVID-19 cases in the region:

Gallia County

ODH reported a total of 2,332 cases of COVID-19 (since March 2020) in Gallia County as part of Thursday’s update, three new case since Wednesday.

ODH has reported a total of 46 deaths, 143 hospitalizations, and 2,234 presumed recovered individuals (seven new) as of Thursday.

Age ranges for the 2,332 total cases reported by ODH on Thursday are as follows:

0-19 — 300 cases (1 hospitalization)

20-29 — 382 cases (6 hospitalizations)

30-39 — 312 cases (3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 333 cases (8 hospitalizations, 1 death)

50-59 — 349 cases (15 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

60-69 — 297 cases (30 hospitalizations, 7 deaths)

70-79 — 204 cases (3 new cases, 41 hospitalizations, 11 deaths)

80-plus — 155 cases (39 hospitalizations, 24 deaths)

Gallia County is currently “Orange” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System map after meeting two of the seven indicators on Thursday.

Meigs County

The Meigs County Health Department reported a total of 20 active cases and 1,462 total cases (1,308 confirmed, 154 probable) since April 2020 as part of Wednesday’s update.

There have been a total of 37 deaths, 1,405 recovered cases (two new), and 80 hospitalizations since April 2020.

Age ranges for the 1,462 Meigs County cases, as of Monday, were as follows:

0-9 — 53 cases

10-19 — 134 cases (1 hospitalization)

20-29 — 210 cases (1 hospitalization)

30-39 — 183 cases (3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 212 cases (5 hospitalizations)

50-59 — 216 cases (7 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 208 cases (20 hospitalizations, 6 deaths)

70-79 — 153 cases (25 hospitalizations, 12 deaths)

80-89 — 65 cases (11 hospitalizations, 16 deaths)

90-99 — 29 cases (6 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

100-109 — 2 cases (1 hospitalization)

To date, the Meigs County Health Department has administered 2,208 first doses of COVID-19 vaccinations and 1,799 second doses for a total of 4,006 vaccinations. Of the vaccines given by the health department, 2,204 were Moderna, 1,708 were Pfizer, and 94 were Johnson & Johnson. This does not include vaccinations by other agencies or pharmacies.

For more data and information on the cases in Meigs County visit https://www.meigs-health.com/covid-19/ .

Meigs County continues to be “orange” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System after meeting two of the seven indicators on Thursday.

Mason County

DHHR reported 1,925 total cases (since March 2020) for Mason County in the 10 a.m. update on Thursday, three more than Wednesday. The new cases are confirmed cases. Of those, 1,873 are confirmed cases and 52 are probable cases. DHHR has reported 40 deaths in Mason County.

Case numbers per age group reported by DHHR are as follows:

0-9 — 43 cases (plus 2 probable cases)

10-19 — 179 cases (plus 4 probable cases)

20-29 — 323 cases (plus 10 probable cases, 2 new cases)

30-39 — 311 cases (plus 10 probable cases)

40-49 — 272 cases (plus 10 probable cases, 1 new case)

50-59 — 279 cases (plus 3 probable cases, 3 deaths)

60-69 — 246 cases (plus 6 probable cases, 7 deaths)

70-plus — 220 cases (plus 7 probable cases, 30 deaths)

On Thursday, Mason County was designated as “green” on the West Virginia County Alert System map. Mason County’s latest infection rate was 5.39 on Thursday with a 1.04 percent positivity rate. Surrounding counties are green and gold.

Ohio

The Ohio Department of Health reported a 24-hour change of 2,164 new cases on Thursday (21-day average of 1,997), bringing Ohio’s overall case count since the beginning of the pandemic to 1,048,109 cases. There were 181 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 100) and 31 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 11). On Thursday, zero deaths were reported (since Tuesday), with a 21-day average of 25 deaths. As announced earlier this year, ODH will only be reporting deaths approximately twice per week, those updates have typically been made on Tuesday and Friday.

As of Thursday, a total of 4,254,389 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been given in Ohio, which is 36.40 percent of the population. A total of 2,847,986 people, 24.36 percent of the population, are fully vaccinated. Scheduling a vaccine in Ohio can be completed on the website gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov or for assistance in scheduling call 833-4-ASK-ODH (833-427-5634).

West Virginia

As of the 10 a.m. update on Thursday, DHHR is reporting a total of 147,596 cases with 2,772 deaths. There was an increase of 393 cases from Wednesday and 16 new deaths. DHHR reports a total of 2,581,721 lab tests have been completed, with a 5.21 cumulative percent positivity rate. The daily positivity rate in the state was 3.80 percent. There are 7,295 currently active cases in the state.

DHHR recently reported 675,344 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to residents of West Virginia. So far, 480,324 people have been fully vaccinated. Gov. Justice urges all residents to pre-register for a vaccine appointment on vaccine.wv.gov. Social distancing and mask mandates remain in effect for West Virginia.

Sarah Hawley and Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham contributed to this story.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/04/web1_covid-13.jpg