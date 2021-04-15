Moore appointed to Eastern Board of Education

REEDSVILLE — Michael Moore was appointed to the Eastern Local Board of Education during a special meeting on Wednesday evening.

Moore will fill the seat vacated by the resignation of Adam Will, who stepped down from the board last month. All four remaining board members — Floyd Ridenour, Brandon Buckley, Sammi Mugrage and Jessica Staley — voted in favor of appointing Moore to the position.

After the appointment was made, Eastern Local Treasurer Lisa Ritchie administered the oath of office, swearing in Moore to the seat.

According to his resume submitted as part of the application process, Moore holds a Masters Degree in Community Counseling from Ohio University and a Bachelors Degree in Bible/Religion from Ohio Valley College in Parkersburg, W.Va.

Moore is currently the co-owner and CEO of Counseling & Wellness Center in Parkersburg and the co-founder of the non-profit GiveMore Connections. He is also an evangelist with Hickory Hills Church of Christ.

Six people had submitted letters of interest for the vacancy and were interviewed during a special meeting on April 7.

In addition to Moore, the applicants were Eric Batey, Dennis Eichinger, Jessica Davis, Marjorie Mora and Suzanne Durst.

The next regular meeting of the Eastern Local Board of Education is scheduled for April 21 at 6:30 p.m. in the Eastern Library conference room.

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

