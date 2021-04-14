One transported following alleged accidental discharge of a gun

MIDDLEPORT —The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after an alleged accidental discharge of a gun resulted in one person injured on Wednesday evening.

Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood reported, in a news release, that his office responded to a shooting on Leading Creek Road in Middleport on Wednesday.

The news release stated, “According to deputies, the victim, who’s identity is not being released at this time, had the firearm inside of his residence and the gun accidentally discharged.”

The 29 year old subject was transported to the Holzer-Meigs Emergency Room by Meigs County EMS.

Further information will be released as it becomes available as the investigation is ongoing.

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

