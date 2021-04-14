9 new cases reported… Latest case data in Gallia, Mason, Meigs

OHIO VALLEY — A total of nine additional COVID-19 cases were reported in the Ohio Valley Publishing area on Wednesday.

Five additional COVID-19 cases were reported in Gallia County on Wednesday by the Ohio Department of Health (ODH)

In Meigs County, the health department reported one additional confirmed case, one additional probable case and one additional hospitalization on Wednesday.

Two additional probable cases of COVID-19 were reported in Mason County on Wednesday, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR).

Here is a closer look at COVID-19 cases in the region:

Gallia County

ODH reported a total of 2,329 cases of COVID-19 (since March 2020) in Gallia County as part of Wednesday’s update, five new case since Tuesday.

ODH has reported a total of 46 deaths, 143 hospitalizations, and 2,227 presumed recovered individuals (seven new) as of Wednesday.

Age ranges for the 2,329 total cases reported by ODH on Tuesday are as follows:

0-19 — 300 cases (2 new cases, 1 hospitalization)

20-29 — 382 cases (6 hospitalizations)

30-39 — 312 cases (1 new case, 3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 333 cases (8 hospitalizations, 1 death)

50-59 — 349 cases (1 new case, 15 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

60-69 — 297 cases (30 hospitalizations, 7 deaths)

70-79 — 201 cases (1 new case, 41 hospitalizations, 11 deaths)

80-plus — 155 cases (39 hospitalizations, 24 deaths)

Gallia County is currently “Orange” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System map after meeting two of the seven indicators on Thursday.

Meigs County

The Meigs County Health Department reported on additional confirmed case and one additional probable case of COVID-19 as part of Wednesday’s update.

There are a total of 20 active cases and 1,462 total cases (1,308 confirmed, 154 probable) since April 2020 as part of Wednesday’s update.

There have been a total of 37 deaths, 1,405 recovered cases (two new), and 80 hospitalizations (one new) since April 2020.

Age ranges for the 1,462 Meigs County cases, as of Monday, were as follows:

0-9 — 53 cases

10-19 — 134 cases (1 hospitalization)

20-29 — 210 cases (1 new case, 1 hospitalization)

30-39 — 183 cases (3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 212 cases (1 new case, 5 hospitalizations)

50-59 — 216 cases (7 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 208 cases (20 hospitalizations, 6 deaths)

70-79 — 153 cases (1 new hospitalization, 25 total hospitalizations, 12 deaths)

80-89 — 65 cases (11 hospitalizations, 16 deaths)

90-99 — 29 cases (6 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

100-109 — 2 cases (1 hospitalization)

To date, the Meigs County Health Department has administered 2,208 first doses of COVID-19 vaccinations and 1,799 second doses for a total of 4,006 vaccinations. Of the vaccines given by the health department, 2,204 were Moderna, 1,708 were Pfizer, and 94 were Johnson & Johnson. This does not include vaccinations by other agencies or pharmacies.

For more data and information on the cases in Meigs County visit https://www.meigs-health.com/covid-19/ .

Meigs County continues to be “orange” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System after meeting two of the seven indicators on Thursday.

Mason County

DHHR reported 1,922 total cases (since March 2020) for Mason County in the 10 a.m. update on Wednesday, two more than Tuesday. Both of the new cases are probable cases. Of those, 1,870 are confirmed cases and 52 are probable cases. DHHR has reported 40 deaths in Mason County.

Case numbers per age group reported by DHHR are as follows:

0-9 — 43 cases (plus 2 probable cases)

10-19 — 179 cases (plus 4 probable cases (1 new))

20-29 — 321 cases (plus 10 probable cases)

30-39 — 311 cases (plus 10 probable cases)

40-49 — 271 cases (plus 10 probable cases (1 new))

50-59 — 279 cases (plus 3 probable cases, 3 deaths)

60-69 — 246 cases (plus 6 probable cases, 7 deaths)

70-plus — 220 cases (plus 7 probable cases, 30 deaths)

On Tuesday, Mason County was designated as “green” on the West Virginia County Alert System map. Mason County’s latest infection rate was 5.93 on Wednesday with a 1.22 percent positivity rate. Surrounding counties are green, yellow and gold.

Ohio

The Ohio Department of Health reported a 24-hour change of 2,216 new cases on Wednesday (21-day average of 1,965), bringing Ohio’s overall case count since the beginning of the pandemic to 1,045,945 cases. There were 121 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 94) and 11 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 10). On Wednesday, zero deaths were reported (since Tuesday), with a 21-day average of 25 deaths. As announced earlier this year, ODH will only be reporting deaths approximately twice per week, those updates have typically been made on Tuesday and Friday.

As of Wednesday, a total of 4,206,856 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been given in Ohio, which is 35.99 percent of the population. A total of 2,774,456 people, 23.74 percent of the population, are fully vaccinated. Scheduling a vaccine in Ohio can be completed on the website gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov or for assistance in scheduling call 833-4-ASK-ODH (833-427-5634).

West Virginia

As of the 10 a.m. update on Wednesday, DHHR is reporting a total of 147,203 cases with 2,756 deaths. There was an increase of 413 cases from Tuesday and nine new deaths. DHHR reports a total of 2,571,122 lab tests have been completed, with a 5.22 cumulative percent positivity rate. The daily positivity rate in the state was 3.57 percent. There are 7,309 currently active cases in the state.

DHHR recently reported 670,092 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to residents of West Virginia. So far, 471,901 people have been fully vaccinated. Gov. Justice urges all residents to pre-register for a vaccine appointment on vaccine.wv.gov. Social distancing and mask mandates remain in effect for West Virginia.

Sarah Hawley contributed to this story.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/04/web1_covid-12.jpg

Latest case data in Gallia, Mason, Meigs