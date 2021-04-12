New cases, hospitalizations reported… Latest case data in Gallia, Mason, Meigs

OHIO VALLEY — Additional COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations were reported in the Ohio Valley Publishing area on Monday.

The Meigs County Health Department reported three additional COVID-19 cases and five additional hospitalizations of previously diagnosed individuals as part of Monday’s update. Two of the hospitalizations occurred in March, but were reported on Monday as “a result of a reporting error,” according to the health department.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported six additional cases of COVID-19 in Mason County on Monday.

Four additional COVID-19 cases were reported in Gallia County over the weekend by the Ohio Department of Health.

Here is a closer look at COVID-19 cases in the region:

Gallia County

ODH reported a total of 2,323 cases of COVID-19 (since March 2020) in Gallia County as part of Monday’s update, four new cases since Friday.

ODH has reported a total of 46 deaths, 142 hospitalizations, and 2,216 presumed recovered individuals (four new) as of Monday.

Age ranges for the 2,323 total cases reported by ODH on Monday are as follows:

0-19 — 299 cases (1 hospitalization)

20-29 — 382 cases (1 new case, 6 hospitalizations)

30-39 — 311 cases (1 new case, 3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 333 cases (8 hospitalizations, 1 death)

50-59 — 347 cases (1 new case, 15 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

60-69 — 297 cases (1 new case, 30 hospitalizations, 7 deaths)

70-79 — 199 cases (40 hospitalizations, 11 deaths)

80-plus — 155 cases (39 hospitalizations, 24 deaths)

Gallia County is currently “Orange” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System map after meeting two of the seven indicators on Thursday.

Meigs County

The Meigs County Health Department reported three additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

The health department reported a total of 20 active cases and 1,460 total cases (1,307 confirmed, 153 probable) since April 2020.

There have been a total of 37 deaths, 1,403 recovered cases (eight new), and 79 hospitalizations (five new) since April 2020.

Age ranges for the 1,460 Meigs County cases, as of Monday, were as follows:

0-9 — 53 cases

10-19 — 134 cases (1 hospitalization)

20-29 — 209 cases (1 hospitalization)

30-39 — 183 cases (3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 211 cases (1 new hospitalization, 5 total hospitalizations)

50-59 — 216 cases (2 new cases, 2 new hospitalizations, 7 total hospitalizations)

60-69 — 208 cases (1 new case, 20 hospitalizations, 6 deaths)

70-79 — 152 cases (24 hospitalizations, 12 deaths)

80-89 — 65 cases (1 new hospitalization, 11 total hospitalizations, 16 deaths)

90-99 — 29 cases (1 new hospitalization, 6 total hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

100-109 — 2 cases (1 hospitalization)

To date, the Meigs County Health Department has administered 2,208 first doses of COVID-19 vaccinations and 1,799 second doses for a total of 4,006 vaccinations. Of the vaccines given by the health department, 2,204 were Moderna, 1,708 were Pfizer, and 94 were Johnson & Johnson.

For more data and information on the cases in Meigs County visit https://www.meigs-health.com/covid-19/ .

Meigs County continues to be “orange” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System after meeting two of the seven indicators on Thursday.

Mason County

DHHR reported 1,918 total cases (since March 2020) for Mason County in the 10 a.m. update on Monday, six more than Friday. Of those, 1,868 are confirmed cases and 50 are probable cases. DHHR has reported 40 deaths in Mason County.

The DHHR has changed the way demographic data is reported through the COVID-19 dashboard, now only reporting ages of county cases by percentage of total cases in the county.

Confirmed and probable cases in Mason County, as reported by the DHHR by percentage of cases, are as follows:

0-9 — 45 cases (2.35 percent of county cases)

10-19 — 182 cases (9.49 percent of county cases, 1 new case)

20-29 — 330 cases (17.21 percent of county cases)

30-39 — 321 cases (16.74 percent of county cases, 1 new case)

40-49 — 280 cases (14.60 percent of county cases, 1 new case)

50-59 — 282 cases (14.70 percent of county cases, 3 deaths, 1 new case)

60-69 — 251 cases (13.09 percent of county cases, 7 deaths, 3 new cases)

70-plus — 227 cases (11.84 percent of county cases, 31 deaths)

On Monday, Mason County was designated as “green” on the West Virginia County Alert System map. Mason County’s latest infection rate was 11.31 on Monday with a 2.25 percent positivity rate. Surrounding counties are green and gold.

Ohio

The Ohio Department of Health reported a 24-hour change of 1,934 new cases on Monday (21-day average of 1,914), bringing Ohio’s overall case count since the beginning of the pandemic to 1,041,389 cases. There were 89 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 93) and 18 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 10). On Monday, zero deaths were reported (since Friday), with a 21-day average of 23 deaths. As announced earlier this year, ODH will only be reporting deaths approximately twice per week, those updates have typically been made on Tuesday and Friday.

As of Monday, a total of 4,122,416 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been given in Ohio, which is 35.27 percent of the population. A total of 2,644,249 people, 22.62 percent of the population, are fully vaccinated. Scheduling a vaccine in Ohio can be completed on the website gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov or for assistance in scheduling call 833-4-ASK-ODH (833-427-5634).

West Virginia

As of the 10 a.m. update on Monday, DHHR is reporting a total of 146,462 cases with 2,745 deaths. There was an increase of 1,163 cases from Friday and eight new deaths. DHHR reports a total of 2,552,579 lab tests have been completed, with a 5.23 cumulative percent positivity rate. The daily positivity rate in the state was 6.79 percent. There are 7,470 currently active cases in the state.

DHHR recently reported 661,687 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to residents of West Virginia. So far, 461,008 people have been fully vaccinated. Gov. Justice urges all residents to pre-register for a vaccine appointment on vaccine.wv.gov. Social distancing and mask mandates remain in effect for West Virginia.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham and Sarah Hawley contributed to this story.

