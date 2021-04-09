Bid awarded for hospital demolition

POMEROY — The Meigs County Commissioners awarded the contract for demolition of the former Veterans Memorial Hospital during Thursday’s meeting, selecting Raze International of Shadyside, Ohio.

In awarding the bid, the commissioners stated that the bid must be awarded to the “Best and lowest” bid which meets all the requirements for the project.

Of the eight bids submitted last week, Raze International’s bid of $435,000 was the second lowest behind Evans Landscaping of Cincinnati with a bid of $414,098.

Other bids submitted were as follows:

Hutton Excavating (Rutland, Ohio) — $459,792

SafeCo Environmental Inc. (Dilliner, Penn.) — $485,572.50

Complete Clearing Inc. (Marengo, Ohio) — $518,800

Pullins Excavation (Pomeroy, Ohio) — $553,358.25

Reclaim Company (Fairmont, W.Va.) — $594,188

Stone Works Construction (Portsmouth, Ohio) — $648,800

In other business, the commissioners approved a letter of support for an Appalachian Regional Commission grant application for the Gallia-Meigs Regional Airport terminal building replacement project.

According to the letter, the funding would be for the demolition of the existing structure and the construction of a new airport terminal building to serve Gallia and Meigs Counties.

“The project will alleviate health & safety issues at the current 1960’s terminal building by providing an ADA accessible facility, elevate the new building out of the floodplain and demolish the existing septic tank and connect the new facility to the Gallipolis City Sewer System,” read the letter. “The project will also eliminate the current shortage of services by providing a new terminal building that is of adequate size for its expected occupancy.”

On the recommendation of Department of Job and Family Services Director Chris Shank, the commissioners also approved the hiring of Devon Buffington to fill a vacancy in the Children Services Division, as well as the termination of employment of an employee during the probationary period.

The former Veterans Memorial Hospital, pictured, will soon be torn down. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/04/web1_4.10-Veterans.jpg The former Veterans Memorial Hospital, pictured, will soon be torn down. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel