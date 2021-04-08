Ruane sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — Gallia County Prosecuting Attorney Jason D. Holdren announces that Joyceann Louise Ruane, age 25, of Crown City, Ohio, and formerly of Ashtabula County, Ohio, was sentenced Thursday in the Gallia County Common Pleas Court.

According to a news release from Holdren’s office, Judge Margaret Evans sentenced Ruane to a prison term of life in prison, without the possibility of parole for the murder of her 16-month-old child. On December 17, 2020, Ruane pled guilty to Aggravated Murder, with a firearm specification, a Special Category Felony; and Having Weapons while under Disability, a Felony of the Third Degree, Holdren’s office reported.

In 2017, Ruane was convicted of Attempted Felonious Assault, a Felony of the Third Degree, in the Ashtabula County Common Pleas Court, thereby making it a criminal offense to use or possess a firearm, the news release further stated.

“It is unconscionable that a parent, who has a duty to care, nurture, and protect their children, would take the life of a helpless and innocent child. As community servants, there is nothing we can do to restore the life of this child. However, as your prosecutor, I am grateful that Ruane was convicted of her crimes and will serve the rest of her life behind bars,” Holdren stated. “I would like to express my sincere gratitude to Gallia County Children’s Services, Gallia County Emergency Medical Service, Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI), and Gallia County Sheriff’s Office for their exemplary performance and care in this case. I would like to specifically mention the following officers with the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office who went above and beyond to render care and comfort to this victim: Deputy Dakota Wroten, Deputy Jordan Shaffer, and Detective Brady Curry.”

Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin provided the following statement regarding this case:

“This case is the most horrific and tragic investigation I’ve experienced throughout my career as a law enforcement professional. It is simply unimaginable to grasp the reality that this parent possesses a level of pure evil to take the life of their young child as brutally as this mother did.

“I am thankful, and we are all blessed, to have the loving and caring law enforcement officers and emergency personnel we have who cared for this young child during her final minutes of life on this earth. Further, a special thank you to our investigative team, who worked this investigation, to provide justice for this victim.

“My personal thanks goes out to Prosecutor Jason Holdren and his team with the Gallia County Prosecutor’s Office who ensured that justice was delivered on behalf of this young child and that Ruane will never see life on the outside of a state penitentiary again.”

Information provided by the office of Gallia County Prosecuting Attorney Jason D. Holdren.

Ruane https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/04/web1_4.9-Ruane1.jpg Ruane