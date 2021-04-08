Health Dept. addresses health order confusion… When and where to get vaccinated

MEIGS COUNTY — In response to some confusion over health orders rescinded and issued by the Ohio Department of Health this week, the Meigs County Health Department issued some clarification, while also reminding residents of vaccine availability.

“The Meigs County Health Department has received numerous inquiries regarding the new health orders issued, April 5th, by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Health Director Stephanie McCloud. The first order, Director’s Order Rescinding Various Orders, rescinded 18 previous issued orders including the mask mandate,” explained a news release from the health department.

“However, a new order was issued to replace many of the rescinded orders, including the mask mandate. The new order titled Director’s Order for Social Distancing, Facial Coverings, and Non-Congregating can be viewed at www. coronavirus.ohio.gov and on the Meigs County Health Department website www.meigs-health.com,” added the release.

As previously stated by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, health orders will remain in place until Ohio reaches a mark of 50 cases per 100,000 population for a two week period. AS of Thursday, Ohio was at 183.7 cases per 100,000 population, an increase from 167.1 last week.

Vaccine availability

There are numerous locations in Meigs County where residents can receive either the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

The Moderna vaccine opportunities include local providers which offer the vaccine daily, as well as an upcoming clinic with the Meigs County Health Department.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be offered at the mobile mass vaccination clinic coming to Racine over the next several weeks.

For those age 16 and 17 looking for the Pfizer vaccine — the only one approved for 16 and 17 year olds — the Gallia County Health Department is offering the vaccine by appointment or on a walk-in basis from 9-11:30 a.m. and 1-3 p.m., Monday-Friday. To schedule an appointment for the Pfizer vaccine at the Gallia County Health Department call 740-441-2950, 740-441-2951 or 740-441-2018.

Local providers Fruth Pharmacy and Swisher & Lohse Pharmacy, as well as the Meigs County Health Department utilize the state website gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov for scheduling of appointments.

As of Thursday afternoon multiple appointments for Friday and Saturday at Swisher & Lohse were available on the website, with Fruth having openings Monday-Friday at the Foodfair location, as well as later in the month at the West Main Street, Pomeroy location.

Appointment times were also available online for the Meigs County Health Department’s clinic at the fairgrounds on Monday-Wednesday. This will be for the first dose of the Moderna vaccine.

Hopewell Health Center-Pomeroy has the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine available by calling 740-992-0540 to schedule an appointment. This is open to the public and you do not need to be a Hopewell patient to receive the vaccine at the location.

A Facebook post from Hopewell Pomeroy site manager Amber Johnson also stated, if a business, church, organization would like to schedule a vaccine clinic for their employees, volunteers, members, etc. to contact Hopewell Pomeroy to check on setting up a clinic.

The mobile mass vaccination clinic will take place on April 13 and 27 and May 11 at the Racine United Methodist Church, 818 Elm Street, Racine, Ohio, from noon to 6 p.m.

This clinic is for the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine and will be administered through the Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine’s Community Health Programs.

To schedule an appointment and learn more visit www.ohio.edu/medicine/covidclinic. If you cannot make an appointment online, call (740) 593-0175, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for assistance in setting up your appointment.

Appointments may also be made by calling 1-833-4-ASK-ODH or by visiting https://gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov.

