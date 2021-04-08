Nine new cases reported… Latest vaccine numbers by county

OHIO VALLEY — Nine additional COVID-19 cases were reported in the Ohio Valley Publishing area on Thursday.

Five additional COVID-19 cases were reported in Gallia County on Thursday by the Ohio Department of Health.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported four additional cases of COVID-19 on Thursday in Mason County.

Local vaccine numbers

In Mason County, DHHR reported 8,955 total doses have been administered to Mason County residents.

In Gallia County, the Ohio Department of Health reported at total of 8,526 people (28.52 percent of the population) have received at least the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Of those, 6,107 people (20.43 percent of the population) have completed the vaccine process.

In Meigs County, ODH reported 6,353 people (27.73 percent of the population) have received at least the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Of those, 4,450 people (19.43 percent of the population) have completed the vaccine process.

Ohio Public Health Advisory System

Ohio’s case per 100,000 population for the past two weeks increased to 183.7 cases per 100,000 population as of Thursday. This is an increase from 167.1 cases per 100,000 population last Thursday.

Governor Mike DeWine has stated that health orders, including the mask mandate, will remain in place until the state is at 50 cases per 100,000 population for two weeks.

Gallia County’s cases per 100,000 for the past two weeks was 103.7 cases per 100,000, with 31 actual cases.

Meigs County’s cases per 100,000 for the past two weeks was 117.9 cases per 100,000, with 27 actual cases.

Both Meigs and Gallia Counties remain orange on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System, meeting two of the seven indicators.

Here is a closer look at COVID-19 cases in the region:

Gallia County

ODH reported a total of 2,319 cases of COVID-19 (since March 2020) in Gallia County as part of Thursday’s update, five new cases since Wednesday.

ODH has reported a total of 44 deaths, 142 hospitalizations, and 2,209 presumed recovered individuals (two new) as of Wednesday.

Age ranges for the 2,319 total cases reported by ODH on Wednesday are as follows:

0-19 — 299 cases (1 hospitalization)

20-29 — 381 cases (2 new cases, 6 hospitalizations)

30-39 — 310 cases (1 new case, 3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 333 cases (1 new case, 8 hospitalizations, 1 death)

50-59 — 346 cases (15 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

60-69 — 296 cases (1 new case, 30 hospitalizations, 7 deaths)

70-79 — 199 cases (40 hospitalizations, 9 deaths)

80-plus — 155 cases (39 hospitalizations, 24 deaths)

Gallia County is currently “Orange” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System map after meeting two of the seven indicators on Thursday.

Meigs County

The Meigs County Health Department reported a total of 23 active cases and 1,451 total cases (1,298 confirmed, 153 probable) since April 2020 reported.

There have been a total of 37 deaths, 1,391 recovered cases, and 71 hospitalizations since April 2020.

Age ranges for the 1,451 Meigs County cases, as of Wednesday, were as follows:

0-9 — 53 cases

10-19 — 133 cases (1 hospitalization)

20-29 — 209 cases (1 hospitalization)

30-39 — 183 cases (3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 211 cases (4 hospitalizations)

50-59 — 209 cases (4 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 206 cases (19 hospitalizations, 6 deaths)

70-79 — 152 cases (23 hospitalizations, 12 deaths)

80-89 — 64 cases (10 hospitalizations, 16 deaths)

90-99 — 29 cases (5 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

100-109 — 2 cases (1 hospitalization)

To date, the Meigs County Health Department has administered 2,182 first doses of COVID-19 vaccinations and 1,604 second doses for a total of 3,786 vaccinations. Of the vaccines given by the health department, 1,991 were Moderna, 1,701 were Pfizer, and 94 were Johnson & Johnson.

For more data and information on the cases in Meigs County visit https://www.meigs-health.com/covid-19/ .

Meigs County continues to be “orange” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System after meeting two of the seven indicators on Thursday.

Mason County

DHHR reported 1,908 total cases (since March 2020) for Mason County in the 10 a.m. update on Thursday, four more than Wednesday. Of those, 1,858 are confirmed cases and 50 are probable cases. DHHR has reported 40 deaths in Mason County.

The DHHR has changed the way demographic data is reported through the COVID-19 dashboard, now only reporting ages of county cases by percentage of total cases in the county.

Confirmed and probable cases in Mason County, as reported by the DHHR by percentage of cases, are as follows:

0-9 — 45 cases (2.36 percent of county cases)

10-19 — 179 cases (9.38 percent of county cases)

20-29 — 330 cases (17.30 percent of county cases, 2 new cases)

30-39 — 320 cases (16.77 percent of county cases, 1 new case)

40-49 — 279 cases (14.62 percent of county cases, 1 new case)

50-59 — 280 cases (14.68 percent of county cases, 3 deaths, 4 new cases)

60-69 — 248 cases (13.00 percent of county cases, 7 deaths)

70-plus — 227 cases (11.90 percent of county cases, 31 deaths, 2 new cases)

On Thursday, Mason County was designated as “green” on the West Virginia County Alert System map. Mason County’s latest infection rate was 12.93 on Thursday with a 2.50 percent positivity rate. Surrounding counties are green, yellow and orange.

Ohio

The Ohio Department of Health reported a 24-hour change of 2,742 new cases on Thursday (21-day average of 1,801), bringing Ohio’s overall case count since the beginning of the pandemic to 1,033,606 cases. There were 111 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 88) and 21 new ICU admissions (21-day average of nine). On Thursday, zero deaths were reported (since Tuesday), with a 21-day average of 36 deaths. As announced earlier this year, ODH will only be reporting deaths approximately twice per week, those updates have typically been made on Tuesday and Friday.

As of Thursday, a total of 3,913,290 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been given in Ohio, which is 33.48 percent of the population. A total of 2,371,462 people, 20.29 percent of the population, are fully vaccinated. Scheduling a vaccine in Ohio can be completed on the website gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov or for assistance in scheduling call 833-4-ASK-ODH (833-427-5634).

West Virginia

As of the 10 a.m. update on Thursday, DHHR is reporting a total of 144,820 cases with 2,735 deaths. There was an increase of 446 cases from Wednesday and 13 new deaths. DHHR reports a total of 2,518,760 lab tests have been completed, with a 5.23 cumulative percent positivity rate. The daily positivity rate in the state was 3.77 percent. There are 6,981 currently active cases in the state.

DHHR recently reported 538,123 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to residents of West Virginia. So far, 369,896 people have been fully vaccinated. Gov. Justice urges all residents to pre-register for a vaccine appointment on vaccine.wv.gov. Social distancing and mask mandates remain in effect for West Virginia.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham and Sarah Hawley contributed to this story.

