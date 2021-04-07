Middleport man arrested on drug charge following traffic stop, search

MIDDLEPORT — A Middleport man is facing drug charges following a traffic stop and a search of his residence on Tuesday. A Cheshire man was also arrested on an active warrant.

In a news release, Sheriff Keith Wood reported that, on Tuesday, deputies with his office conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling from State Route 7 into the Village of Middleport for a marked lanes violation and left of center. During the traffic stop the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office K-9 reportedly indicated to the odor of drugs within the vehicle and a probable cause search was conducted.

The driver of the vehicle, Derrick A. Ratcliff, 37, of Middleport, was arrested at the scene for allegedly having possession of drug paraphernalia. The passenger in the vehicle, Allen Michael Hinson, 26, of Cheshire was arrested at the scene for having an active warrant for his arrest.

Based on the traffic stop and information previously received, deputies were able to obtain probable cause for a search warrant of the home where Ratcliff resides which was located at 38044 Zuspan Hollow Road in Middleport.

A search warrant was executed in the late evening hours on Tuesday on the residence. During the search deputies reportedly seized a large amount of suspected methamphetamine, as well as digital scales, baggies, and other drug paraphernalia items. Deputies reported that the suspected methamphetamine was allegedly packaged for sales and divided into separate baggies. According to the news release, also seized from the residence were two firearms, one of which was a semi-automatic rifle equipped with a silencer.

“We will not tolerate drug trafficking in Meigs County,” stated Sheriff Wood in the news release. “If you continue to deal these illicit drugs in our backyard you will be caught and dealt with accordingly by my office and our court system. If you choose not to heed my advice then you had better be looking over your shoulder, because were coming.”

Information provided by the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office.