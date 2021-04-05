ODNR awards $6.3 million in grants for community trail projects

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) is helping communities expand recreational opportunities with the approval of more than $6.3 million in Clean Ohio Trails Fund grants.

“Trails bring families together, promote healthy living, and can connect people across the state,” said Ohio Governor Mike DeWine. “These grants provide communities with more options to help people get outside and enjoy the natural beauty that the Buckeye State has to offer.”

These grants will be used to purchase land, build, and improve trails. The work will link people to statewide trails, connect urban areas to recreational areas, and upgrade regional trail systems across Ohio. The investments help facilitate travel and provide safe and scenic trails where Ohioans can hike, bike, and run. Grant recipients provide a 25% match for their projects.

The funding will be provided as a reimbursement for 16 projects in 14 counties. Counties with approved projects include Ashtabula, Butler, Cuyahoga, Delaware, Franklin, Greene, Hamilton, Knox, Medina, Meigs, Pickaway, Shelby, Trumbull, and Warren.

In Meigs County, a total of $36,625 in Clean Ohio Trails Fund grant funding was awarded for Phase III of the walking path which will eventually connect Middleport and Pomeroy. The total cost of the project is $575,000.

“This project is a 3,725 linear feet of multi-modal trail located on a former railroad bed with a less than 2% grade. It will meet ADA requirements and have access 1,663 linear feet of the trail,” according to the ODNR description of the proposal.

Some of the approved projects include:

$316,500 for construction of 1.4 miles of the Ohio-to-Erie Trail in Delaware County

$500,000 to expand Cincinnati’s Wasson Way Trail by 1.25 miles for use by joggers, skaters, and cyclists

$485,000 to construct 1.25 miles of trail connecting north Columbus to the Alum Creek Trail

$500,000 for construction of a 4-mile section of the Western Reserve Greenway Trail in Trumbull County

The Clean Ohio Trails Fund, administered by ODNR, is one of three components of the Clean Ohio Fund, which restores, protects, and connects Ohio’s natural and urban places. Ohioans approved the establishment of the $400 million bond program in 2000. This is the 15th round of funding to be awarded through the Clean Ohio Trails Fund.

To date, the Clean Ohio Trails Fund has awarded nearly $100 million to provide Ohioans with better access to recreational opportunities through the creation of nearly 500 miles of trails and the acquisition of 128 miles of abandoned railroad and greenway corridors. To learn more about Ohio’s trails, please visit trails.ohiodnr.gov.

Information provided by ODNR.

Local businessman Tim King holds a rendering of The Yellow Jacket Trail project during the ribbon cutting of Phase II of the walking trail project last fall. Once all phases of the trail are completed it will connect Pomeroy and Middleport. (ODOT | Courtesy photo) https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/04/web1_11.25-Trail-2.jpg Local businessman Tim King holds a rendering of The Yellow Jacket Trail project during the ribbon cutting of Phase II of the walking trail project last fall. Once all phases of the trail are completed it will connect Pomeroy and Middleport. (ODOT | Courtesy photo) ODOT | Courtesy photo