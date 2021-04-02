Bids opened for former hospital demolition

POMEROY — Eight contractors or companies submitted bids for the demolition of the former Veterans Memorial Hospital building.

Bids for the abatement and demolition work on the structure — which was closed approximately 20 years ago — were opened during Thursday’s regular meeting of the Meigs County Commissioners.

Bid received were as follows:

Evans Landscaping (Cincinnati, Ohio) — $414,098

Raze International (Shadyside, Ohio) — $435,000

Hutton Excavating (Rutland, Ohio) — $459,792

SafeCo Environmental Inc. (Dilliner, Penn.) — $485,572.50

Complete Clearing Inc. (Marengo, Ohio) — $518,800

Pullins Excavation (Pomeroy, Ohio) — $553,358.25

Reclaim Company (Fairmont, W.Va.) — $594,188

Stone Works Construction (Portsmouth, Ohio) — $648,800

The Meigs County Commissioners will now review the bids before awarding the project to one of the companies.

The former hospital demolition has been discussed numerous times by the commissioners in recent years, noting that the building is full of asbestos and is in poor condition.

The demolition had previously been discussed as part of a proposed jail levy which was voted down by Meigs County voters a few years ago.

Once the building is demolished, the commissioners have discussed possibly locating the hub for the Meigs Public Transit system currently being developed by the Meigs County Department of Job and Family Services at the location.

The former Veterans Memorial Hospital is located on Memorial Drive in Pomeroy. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/04/web1_4.3-Veterans-Hospital.jpg The former Veterans Memorial Hospital is located on Memorial Drive in Pomeroy. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

8 bids received to raze former hospital

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

