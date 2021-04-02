No-cost, single-dose COVID-19 vaccine clinics coming to Meigs County

RACINE — The Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine’s Community Health Programs will offer the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to Ohio residents who are 18 and older. The clinics, offered at no cost, will occur every other week starting April 13.

Clinics will be held at the Racine United Methodist Church, 818 Elm Street, Racine, Ohio, from noon to 6 p.m. on April 13 and 27 and May 11.

To schedule an appointment and learn more visit www.ohio.edu/medicine/covidclinic. If you cannot make an appointment online, call (740) 593-0175, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for assistance in setting up your appointment. Appointments may also be made by calling 1-833-4-ASK-ODH or by visiting https://gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov.

Community Health Programs will also be holding COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Washington, Morgan, Lawrence, Vinton and Perry counties.

For a complete schedule of these clinics, please visit www.ohio.edu/medicine/covidclinic. Community Health Program’s mobile clinics represent one of the 18 mass vaccination sites announced by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine in early March. This regional mass vaccination clinic is operated with support from the Ohio Department of Health, the Meigs County Health Department and Ohio Emergency Management Agency.

For information about COVID-19, contact the Meigs County Health Department or visit the Ohio Department of Health COVID-19 web site: coronavirus.ohio.gov.