Opening day arrives for MLB

Thursday was opening day for Major League Baseball with all 30 teams playing, including the Cincinnati Reds, a fan favorite in the Ohio Valley Publishing readership area. A year after no fans were allowed during the virus-shortened 60-game season, every stadium was to be open, in varying degrees as teams adhere to coronavirus protocols, according to the Associated Press. Pictured is Mr. Red preparing for another season at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio. The Reds hosted rivals the St. Louis Cardinals on opening day. (Bryan Walters | OVP) https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/04/web1_4.2-Reds-1.jpg Thursday was opening day for Major League Baseball with all 30 teams playing, including the Cincinnati Reds, a fan favorite in the Ohio Valley Publishing readership area. A year after no fans were allowed during the virus-shortened 60-game season, every stadium was to be open, in varying degrees as teams adhere to coronavirus protocols, according to the Associated Press. Pictured is Mr. Red preparing for another season at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio. The Reds hosted rivals the St. Louis Cardinals on opening day. (Bryan Walters | OVP)