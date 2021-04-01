Middleport discusses possible sewer expansion

POMEROY — Representatives from the Village of Middleport spoke with the Meigs County Commissioners on Thursday regarding the possible expansion of the village sewer system beyond the village limits into Meigs and Gallia Counties.

Mayor Fred Hoffman and Village Administrator Joe Woodall, joined by Burgess and Niple engineer Craig Richards, spoke with Commissioners Jimmy Will, Shannon Miller and Tim Ihle regarding the possibility of expanding the sewer system from the village along State Route 7, State Route 124 and the Bradbury Road area, as well as the Village of Cheshire in Gallia County.

Hoffman explained that he and Woodall had been discussing the idea for about a year, and are in the preliminary stages of the possible expansion.

Among the next steps would be a feasibility study to determine the cost and benefits of the expansion and the number of potential customers. Contact would also be made with the EPA to determine need in the area and possible funding, as well as the health department to see what issues and concerns there are in the area with the existing septic tanks in place.

Richards explained that the exact area which could be expanded into would depend on the feasibility study, which would help to determine the number of residences and/or businesses in a given area.

Woodall explained that having a sewer system in place, particularly along State Route 7 both north and south of the village of Middleport could open up the opportunity for development of businesses in the area, including near the State Route 7 and 124 intersection.

Hoffman added that there is a need to have everyone on board for the potential expansion if it were to take place in order to enforce regulations which require customers to hook into the system if they are within a certain distance of the line.

Commissioner Ihle said that the commissioners would be interested in seeing where the proposed expansion leads and would be following along.

Hoffman said that the village would also reach out to officials in Gallia County regarding the possible expansion into the Cheshire area.

More on Thursday’s Meigs County Commissioner meeting will appear in an upcoming edition of The Daily Sentinel.

Engineer Craig Richards shows Meigs County Commissioners Jimmy Will, Shannon Miller and Tim Ihle the proposed area for sewer expansion. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/04/web1_4.2-Middleport-Sewer.jpg Engineer Craig Richards shows Meigs County Commissioners Jimmy Will, Shannon Miller and Tim Ihle the proposed area for sewer expansion. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

Plans include portions of Meigs, Gallia