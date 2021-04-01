Meigs Board approves agenda items

ROCKSPRINGS — The Meigs Local Board of Education approved several agenda items during the second meeting in March.

The board,

Accepted a donation from Wondle Dinguss to the FFA program for new barn and/or repairs and upgrades to existing barn.

Approved an agreement with Meta Solutions for Schedule I Core Services for the 2021-22 school year.

Approved to award Heiberger Paving, Inc a contract to re-surface the High School Track.

Approved the purchase of a new mower from Ohio River Power Equipment in Pomeroy, Ohio.

Approved re-enrollment in the Ohio School Comp Level 8 group rating program from 1/1/2022 to 12/31/2022.

Approved the agreement with Meta Solutions for Schedule II services for the 2021-22 school year.

Accepted the resignation of Paula King, Title 1 Meigs Primary School Teacher, for retirement purposes.

Approved to hire the following as Assistant Track and Field Coaches for the 2021 season, retroactive to Feb. 22, 2021, and pending completion of all administrative requirements: Patrick Martin, MMS Assistant Track and Field Coach John Sargent, Volunteer Assistant Track and Field Coach

Approved a leave request.

Approved to hire Mattie Carroll as Assistant Softball Coach for the 2021 season, retroactive to Feb. 22, 2021, and pending completion of all administrative requirements.

Approved the SkillsUSA Fundraiser Golf Scramble as submitted by Tom Cremeans, Skills USA Coordinator. The golf scramble is scheduled for April 17 at the Meigs Golf Course.

Set Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at 6:30 p.m. at the central office for the next regular meeting of the Meigs Local Board of Education.