Commissioners approve agenda items

CHESTER — The Meigs County Commissioners approved numerous agenda items during the recent weekly meeting held at the Chester Courthouse.

In addition to Commissioners Jimmy Will, Shannon Miller and Tim Ihle, numerous representatives from the Chester Shade Historical Association and county agencies were in attendance.

During the meeting, the commissioners,

Approved a contract with Myers Equipment Corp. for Meigs County EMS. EMS Director Robbie Jacks explained that Myers Equipment will take the old box portion of an ambulance and place on a new truck. This can be done up to five times per box and is a cost savings over purchasing a new ambulance.

Approved the renewal of the Title IV-D contacts between the Meigs County Department of Job and Family Services and the following: prosecutor’s office, common pleas court, juvenile court and clerk of courts.

Approved the release of a mortgage under the CHIP program.

Approved revenue bonds for the sanitary sewer system improvement project in Rutland.

Approved an application for the administration and implementation of the fiscal year 21 CHIP Grant Program.

Approved a resolution for the county garage regarding emergency funding for a slip repair on Eden Ridge Road.

Approved payment of the bills in the amount of $88,975.41, with $27,411.33 from the county general fund.

The Meigs County Commissioners now return to their regular meeting time and location of 11 a.m. on Thursday at the Meigs County Courthouse in Pomeroy.

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

