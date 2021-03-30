Six new cases reported… Latest COVID-19 data from Meigs, Mason, Gallia

OHIO VALLEY — A total of six new COVID-19 cases were reported in the Ohio Valley Publishing readership area on Tuesday.

Three new COVID-19 cases were reported in Gallia County on Tuesday by the Ohio Department of Health.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported three additional cases of COVID-19 in Mason County on Tuesday.

Here is a closer look at COVID-19 cases in the region:

Gallia County

ODH reported a total of 2,294 cases of COVID-19 (since March 2020) in Gallia County as part of Tuesday’s update, three new cases since Monday.

ODH has reported a total of 44 deaths, 138 hospitalizations, and 2,194 presumed recovered individuals (one new) as of Tuesday.

Age ranges for the 2,294 total cases reported by ODH on Tuesday are as follows:

0-19 — 297 cases (1 hospitalization)

20-29 — 372 cases (1 new case, 6 hospitalizations)

30-39 — 306 cases (3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 329 cases (1 new case, 7 hospitalizations, 1 death)

50-59 — 344 cases (15 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

60-69 — 292 cases (1 new case, 27 hospitalizations, 7 deaths)

70-79 — 199 cases (40 hospitalizations, 9 deaths)

80-plus — 155 cases (39 hospitalizations, 24 deaths)

Gallia County is currently “Orange” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System map after meeting two of the seven indicators on Thursday.

Meigs County

The Meigs County Health Department reported 12 active cases and 1,427 total cases (1,278 confirmed, 149 probable) since April, as part of Monday’s update.

There have been a total of 37 deaths, 1,378 recovered cases (six new), and 71 hospitalizations since April.

Age ranges for the 1,427 Meigs County cases, as of Monday, are as follows:

0-9 — 53 cases

10-19 — 133 cases (1 hospitalization)

20-29 — 204 cases (1 hospitalization)

30-39 — 179 cases (3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 205 cases (4 hospitalizations)

50-59 — 204 cases (4 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 204 cases (19 hospitalizations, 6 deaths)

70-79 — 150 cases (23 hospitalizations, 12 deaths)

80-89 — 64 cases (10 hospitalizations, 16 deaths )

90-99 — 29 cases (5 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

100-109 — 2 cases (1 hospitalization)

To date, the Meigs County Health Department has administered 2,023 first doses of COVID-19 vaccinations and 1,417 second doses for a total of 3,440 vaccinations. Of the vaccines given by the health department, 1,744 were Moderna, 1,636 were Pfizer, and 60 were Johnson & Johnson.

For more data and information on the cases in Meigs County visit https://www.meigs-health.com/covid-19/ .

Meigs County returned to “orange” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System after meeting two of the seven indicators on Thursday.

Mason County

DHHR reported 1,868 total cases (since March 2020) for Mason County in the 10 a.m. update on Tuesday, three more than Monday. Of those, 1,820 are confirmed cases and 48 are probable cases. DHHR has reported 40 deaths in Mason County.

A breakdown of the cases by age in Mason County is no longer available. According to DHHR, the age ranges for 1,825 of the COVID-19 cases reported on March 19 in Mason County are as follows:

0-9 — 40 cases (plus 2 probable cases)

10-19 — 154 cases (plus 2 probable case)

20-29 — 304 cases (plus 11 probable cases)

30-39 — 299 cases (plus 10 probable cases)

40-49 — 264 cases (plus 9 probable case)

50-59 — 267 cases (plus 2 probable cases, 3 deaths)

60-69 — 232 cases (plus 5 probable case, 7 deaths)

70+ — 218 cases (plus 6 probable cases, 31 deaths)

On Tuesday, Mason County was designated as “green” on the West Virginia County Alert System map. Mason County’s latest infection rate was 8.08 on Monday with a 1.43 percent positivity rate. Surrounding counties are green, yellow and gold.

Ohio

The Ohio Department of Health reported a 24-hour change of 2,458 new cases on Tuesday (21-day average of 1,617), bringing Ohio’s overall case count since the beginning of the pandemic to 1,015,577 cases. There were 151 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 89) and seven new ICU admissions (21-day average of eight). On Tuesday, 83 deaths were reported (since Friday). As announced earlier this month, ODH will only be reporting deaths approximately twice per week, those updates have typically been made on Tuesday and Friday.

As of Tuesday, a total of 3,322,481 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been given in Ohio, which is 28.42 percent of the population. A total of 1,907,577 people, 16.32 percent of the population, are fully vaccinated. Scheduling a vaccine in Ohio can be completed on the website gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov or for assistance in scheduling call 833-4-ASK-ODH (833-427-5634).

West Virginia

As of the 10 a.m. update on Tuesday, DHHR is reporting a total of 141,322 cases with 2,640deaths. There was an increase of 331 cases from Tuesday and two new deaths. DHHR reports a total of 2,438,840 lab tests have been completed, with a 5.26 cumulative percent positivity rate. The daily positivity rate in the state was 3.23 percent. There are 6,263 currently active cases in the state.

DHHR recently reported 493,189 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to residents of West Virginia. So far, 311,181 people have been fully vaccinated. Gov. Justice urges all residents to pre-register for a vaccine appointment on vaccine.wv.gov. Social distancing and mask mandates remain in effect for West Virginia.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham and Sarah Hawley contributed to this story.

Latest data for Gallia, Mason, Meigs