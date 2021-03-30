Meigs Commissioners recognize Ag Week

CHESTER — The Meigs County Commissioners held their recent weekly meeting at the oldest courthouse in Ohio, “the Chester Courthouse,” while recognizing Ag Week.

Commissioners Jimmy Will, Shannon Miller and Tim Ihle opened the meeting by welcoming everyone to the Chester Courthouse. The Courthouse was built in the 1820s and served as the county seat before it was moved to Pomeroy. Today, the courthouse is a museum which is operated by the Chester Shade Historical Association. Several representatives from the organization were in attendance for the meeting.

Representatives from the Athens-Meigs Farm Bureau and the Meigs High School FFA were on hand for the meeting, presenting the commissioners with baskets of locally produced items.

The proclamation signed for National Agriculture Week (March 21-27) read as follows:

American agriculture is the foundation of our county. It’s the backbone of a healthy and prosperous nation, made possible by the hard work of America’s farms and farm families. However, the average American is now at least three generations removed from the farm. In fact, farm ad ranch families make up less than 2 percent of the U.S. population, resulting in disconnect between food and fiber and the people whose hard work, dedication, and passion bring us all to the table.

Not only does American agriculture produce food, fiber, and renewable resource products, but agriculture is essential t maintaining a strong economy, and is dedicated to ensuring Americans have access to safe, abundant, and affordable products. When you factor in all the jobs involved in processing, distributing and marketing food and fiber products, you see that American agriculture is truly everywhere and touches everyone in almost every way. Each American farmer feeds more than 165 people — a dramatic increase from 25 people in the 1960s. Quite simply, American agriculture is doing more — and doing it better. As the world population soars, there is an even greater demand fr the food and fiber produced in the United States.

Now, therefore, we the Meigs County Commissioners, by virtue of the authority vested in us, do hereby proclaim March 21-27, 2021 as National Agriculture Week. We call upon citizens to acknowledge and celebrate the achievements of all those who, working together, produce an abundance of agricultural products that strengthen and enrich our community and our nation.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Meigs County Commissioners Jimmy Will, Shannon Miller and Tim Ihle are pictured with Athens-Meigs Farm Bureau and Meigs FFA representatives Jennifer Dunn, Hannah Thompson, Shelby Cochran, Meredith Cremeans and Alyssa Webb. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/03/web1_3.27-Commissioners.jpg Meigs County Commissioners Jimmy Will, Shannon Miller and Tim Ihle are pictured with Athens-Meigs Farm Bureau and Meigs FFA representatives Jennifer Dunn, Hannah Thompson, Shelby Cochran, Meredith Cremeans and Alyssa Webb. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.