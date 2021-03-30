‘Mill Creek Kayak Float Series’ planned

RIPLEY, W.Va. — Five floating events are planned this spring and summer along the Mill Creek Water Trail.

Known as the Second Sunday Floats, kayakers and canoers may start at any point along the 21-mile trail, but should end between the hours of 4-6 p.m. at the designated location to take advantage of the free food and ground transportation back to their vehicle.

Trail activities are organized through Main Street Ripley.

“Water trail activities are perfect during these times of physical restrictions,” said Sally Blessing of Main Street Ripley. “Family groups can take to the creek for a healthy, fun day.”

The Jackson County trail extends from Cedar Lakes Conference Center to the Ohio River at Millwood. Put-in/take-out locations are at Cedar Lakes, City of Ripley Water Plant (April 4 float), WVU Parkersburg’s Jackson County Center (May 9 float), Rollins Lake at Evans (June 13 float), the Jackson County Fairgrounds at Cottageville (July 11 float), and Millwood (Aug. 8 float).

Mill Creek becomes more navigable at the locations nearer to the Ohio River.

“You can put-in anywhere you like as long as you arrive at the designated take-out location between the hours of 4-6 p.m.,” Blessing explained. “We will feed you and take you to your vehicle.”

Participants are reminded to bring face masks to wear when they are around non-family members.

For information, call Main Street Ripley at 304-372-1637.

Information from Ripley Convention & Visitors Bureau.