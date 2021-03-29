Helping to educate, bridge the gaps during COVID

MEIGS COUNTY — With an overwhelming amount of information regarding COVID-19 testing, vaccinations and the virus itself, it can be hard to know what is accurate and where to turn for the correct information before making a decision on what is best for you and your family.

That is where a two community health workers come in.

Michael Davis and Coleman Murray were hired through the RADx Grant in partnership between the Ohio State University and the Athens Meigs ESC to serve as Community Health Workers in Meigs County, helping to educate the public on COVID-19 related matters and the help residents overcome the barriers when it comes to access to testing, vaccines and other needs.

Davis explained that the community health workers (CHW) were put in place to help tackle the COVID-19 pandemic and are working alongside other agencies such as the health department and local schools.

The CHWs work 40 hours per week and have flexible schedules to meet the needs of the community.

One of the primary focuses for the CHWs is to educate the community, particularly families and youth in the community.

Murray explained that they plan to have information tables set up at community gatherings, including sporting events, school activities and more. At these events they will be able to speak with community members, as well as provide brochures and handouts with information.

Davis said that they want to help the community to get not only accurate information, but to deliver that information in a way that is easy to understand.

Another goal is to help bridge the gap between those who wish to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and locations with unused vaccines.

They can help with locating testing and vaccines, as well as helping to find transportation to appointments as needed.

“We want people to see the information we can provide on a positive note as we are here to help get back to normal,” concluded Murray.

Davis, a Meigs County native, holds a Bachelors in Health Science from WVSU, currently working on masters in Healthcare Administration at Marshall University. You can reach Davis at michael.davis@athensmeigs.com.

Murray, a southeast Ohio native, holds a Bachelors in Health Promotion & minor in Coaching Education, Masters in Public Health from Ohio University. You can reach him at coleman.murray@athensmeigs.com.

Outreach with community health workers

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

