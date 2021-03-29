AMW Cattlemen’s Association receives Friend of the Expo Award

MARYSVILLE, Ohio — The 33rd Ohio Beef Expo, hosted by the Ohio Cattlemen’s Association (OCA), was held March 18-21 at the Ohio Expo Center in Columbus, Ohio.

At this year’s event, AMW (Athens, Meigs and Washington counties) Cattlemen’s Association was honored with the Friend of the Expo Award for their dedication and contributions to the Expo’s annual success.

The AMW Cattlemen’s Association has served the Ohio Beef Expo by preparing lunches and distributing them to each exhibitor in the Ohio Beef Expo trade show for the past five years. Although they were unable to volunteer in their usual way for 2021, members still gave a helping hand when needed.

According to a news release from the Association, the organization also strives to distribute scholarships to industry youth, annually sponsor one of the three county fairs, provide Beef Quality Assurance (BQA) programs for local farmers and expose members to educational topics such as vaccination programs, 4-H, grooming and cover crops.

“The Athens, Meigs and Washington County Cattlemen have been instrumental to the success of the Ohio Beef Expo,” said Aaron Arnett, OCA President. “Their enthusiastic support and teamwork are a true testament to their organization and a highlight of Saturday at the Expo.”

For complete details on the 2021 Ohio Beef Expo visit www.ohiobeefexpo.com. The Ohio Beef Expo is the state’s largest beef cattle event and is coordinated by the Ohio Cattlemen’s Association (OCA).

OCA is a non-profit membership organization that represents the business interests important to farm families that raise cattle. It serves as the voice and issues manager for all of Ohio’s beef cattle business including cattle breeders, producers and feeders. It is the beef industry’s grassroots policy development organization and is an affiliate of the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association. OCA strives to maintain profitability and growth of Ohio’s beef industry, while providing consumers with safe and wholesome beef.

Information provided by the Ohio Cattleman’s Association.

The AMW Cattlemen’s Association received the Friends of the Expo award. Pictured from left, J.L. Draganic, Expo co-chair; Aaron Arnett, OCA Board president; Jeff and Stephanie Cox, AMW Cattlemen’s Association members; David Marcum, AMW Cattlemen’s Association member; Pam Haley, Expo co-chair. (Courtesy) https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/03/web1_3.30-AMW-Cattlemen-s-Assoc..jpg The AMW Cattlemen’s Association received the Friends of the Expo award. Pictured from left, J.L. Draganic, Expo co-chair; Aaron Arnett, OCA Board president; Jeff and Stephanie Cox, AMW Cattlemen’s Association members; David Marcum, AMW Cattlemen’s Association member; Pam Haley, Expo co-chair. (Courtesy) Courtesy photo

AMW Cattlemen’s Association awarded