Proms, graduations to be held at local high schools

MEIGS COUNTY — All three high schools in Meigs County are planning proms for students this year.

The events will look differently than they have in the past, but unlike in 2020, the schools will be able to hold them.

Meigs High School Principal Travis Abbott announced earlier this month that an in-person prom will be at the high school in the gymnasium on Saturday, May 1. Prom will be from 7-11 p.m.

The statement from Abbott read “We want all students and parents to understand that while we are excited to be holding these events, they will not be done exactly as they have been in the past. We will still be required to follow the restrictions that will be in place due to mandates from the governor’s office and the Ohio Department of Health.”

The formal prom event for Meigs will likely have a limit on the number of students permitted to attend. Only students from Meigs High School will be allowed to attend.

For Southern High School, Principal Daniel Otto said prom will be on Saturday, May 8 and will be held outside, as of this time. COVID-19 safety protocols will be enforced.

At Eastern High School, prom is scheduled for Sunday, May 16, said Principal Shawn Bush. The even is set to begin at 6 p.m. with a catered dinner inside the high school’s gymnasium. Following dinner, the formal dance will be from 7-10 p.m. on the student parking lot under a decorated tent, Bush said.

“Unfortunately, there will not be a ‘walk-in’ this year in order to keep the event form being a public gathering,” Bush told Ohio Valley Publishing.

Sunday was also selected due to spring sports having tournaments the day before. For Eastern, prom is typically held in April, but Bush said the date was pushed back a few weeks in hopes of better weather for the outside venue.

In-person graduations will also be held for each high school this year. As of current plans, the graduation ceremonies at all three high schools will be held outside.

Meigs will have an in-person graduation ceremony on Friday, May 28 at 8 p.m. on the Holzer Field at the Farmers Bank Stadium at the high school. Information on the number of attendees will be released by the school at a later date.

Otto said the Southern High School graduation is set for May 23 and will be outside with COVID-19 safety protocols.

Eastern High School’s graduation is set for Sunday, May 23 at 2 p.m. at the football stadium. Bush said this will allow for more guests to be in attendance. Each senior will be allowed to have six guests at graduation.

By Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.

