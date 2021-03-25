Eastern Board approves agenda items

REEDSVILLE — The Eastern Local Board of Education approved numerous agenda items during its recent regular meeting, including a tentative list of graduates for the Class of 2021.

The tentative list of senior students for graduation on May 23, 2021, pending completion of all graduation requirements, includes: Haley Dawn Arix, Tia Mariah Arix, Jake Andrew Barber, Olivia Karol Barber, Ayden Paul Barringer, Joseph Peter Bartee II, Rebekah Jane Bearhs, Hannah Necole Blanchard, Matthew Riley Blanchard, Skylar Alexis Bledsoe, Derissa Shawntel Brewer Johnson, Natalie Storm Browning, Kaileb Riley Brucker, Isaac Cole Card, Layna Mary Catlett, Jenna Lorrayne Chadwell, Hunter Allen Cline-Corwin, Dominic Lucas Csikos, Whitney Leigh Durst, Jonna Nichole Epple, Steven Michael Fitzgerald, Ashton Brooke Guthrie, Bradley Allen Hawk, Bruce Ryan Hawley II, Eiona Grace Higginbotham, Brogan Lee Holter, Skylar Isabelle Honaker, Alysa Faith Howard, Zoie Paige Jackson, Owen Frederick Johnson, Katlyn Marie Lynn Lawson, McKenzie Mae Long, Nora Irene Lopez, Jacey Rae Martin, Kathleen Jeanette Mayle, Avary Mae Mugrage, Blake Alan Newland, Brianna Nichole Nutter, William Hunter Oldaker, Alisa Lynn Ord, Kelsey Marie Reed, Jason Walter Reynolds, Conner Darren Ridenour, Peyton Tyler Rigsby, Karlee Nicole Roberts, Kelsey Laine Roberts, Kennadi Dawn Rockhold, Tessa Grace Rockhold, Dalton Lee Wayne Roush, Sydney Nichole Sanders, KayCee Rae Schreckengost, Joshua Michael Schuler, Haley Dawn Shaffer, Hunter Chase Sisson, Karlee Jaden Small, Faith Ann Smeeks, Preston Chase Thorla, Alexis Mkenzi Wilhelm.

In personnel matters, the board,

Approved pupil activity contracts as follows, Wes Buckley, volunteer assistant varsity baseball coach; Josh Burton, volunteer assistant varsity baseball coach.

Approved hiring Nathan Becker and David Moore substitute teachers for the 2020-21 school year, pending proper certification.

Approved hiring Stacy Marcinko and Holly McQuaid as substitute aides for the 2020-21 school year, pending proper certification.

Approved hiring Sandy Needs as an after school intervention tutor for the 2020-21 school year, retroactive to Feb. 9.

Approved Mackenzie Brumfield as an intern for Jamie Atha, for the Spring 2021.

Approved Dezere Martin as an ASI teacher.

Approved the following as Remote Learning Review Committee members for the 2020-21 school year: Chad Griffith, Carly Hayes, Katie Ihling, Jamie Atha, Bill Salyer.

In other business, the board,

Approved the minutes of the Feb. 17, regular meeting of the Eastern Local Board of Education.

Approved the financial reports for the month of February as submitted.

Approved a resolution accepting the amounts and rates as determined by the Budget Commission and authorizing the necessary tax levies and certifying them to the county auditor for tax collection year 2021.

Approved amending the permanent appropriation resolution to include the following changes and to certify additional revenue to the Meigs County Auditor.

Approved establishing Fund 035, Termination Benefits. This fund is permissible under Ohio Revised Code 5705.13, section (B), and is for the purpose of accumulating resources for the payment of accumulated sick leave and vacation leave, and for payment in lieu of taking compensatory time off, upon the termination of employment or the retirement of officers and employees of the district.

Approved the discussion/first reading to be held/provided on the following Board of Education new/updated/revised/deleted by laws/policies/forms/administrative guidelines, as recommended by NEOLA.

Approved to advertise for the cooling tower as developed by Tony Schorr, Schorr Architects and Greg Topps representing Roger Fields Engineering.

Approved to participate in the Patton College of Education’s Fellow Program through Ohio University. Approval will be for two fully licensed “Fellows” for 20 hours per week each beginning August 1, 2021 through June 30, 2022. Stipends will be paid in the amount of $13,000 plus $1,917 for fringe benefits. Total not to exceed $29,835.

Set March 29, at 3 p.m. for the annual records commission meeting to consider and approve records for disposal.

Approved a membership with SchoolPointe, Inc., effective July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2024 in the amount of $4,152 per year.

Approved a resolution that, due to the pandemic, the three additional closure days will not be made up and will be counted as days worked for all staff members. Given the current pandemic and the need to address learning loss with our students; this will allow the planned summer remediation and intervention plan to begin in a timely manner on June 1, 2021 and be conducted with fidelity.

Set Wednesday, April 21, at 6:30 p.m. for the next regular meeting of the Eastern Local Board of Education in the elementary library conference room.

A special board meeting to interview the applicants to fill the board vacancy will be held on April 7, at 5:30 p.m., with a second special board meeting to appoint and fill the board vacancy on April 14, at 6:30 p.m.